Skip Bayless finally admitted the truth about Broncos QB Bo Nix

All it took for folks to finally come around on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was an incredible effort against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and a season-ending ankle injury.

Unfortunately, although I say that with a hint of sarcasm, it also feels very true. Many people out there, especially in the football media world, have been overly hard on Nix through his first two NFL seasons. And the reason for that is simple: People didn't like him before he got into the NFL, so they've been setting the clock to midnight every week and trying to convince everyone that the carriage is just a pumpkin.

Skip Bayless, one of the loudest voices against Nix this season, has finally come around to the truth about Nix, and ate a heaping pile of crow on his show.

Skip Bayless says Broncos QB Bo Nix played the Superman role better than Josh Allen

"I was hard on Bo Nix all season long. He won me over Saturday. He out played Superman. He was the Superman in this game."@RealSkipBayless finally admits he is impressed with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos this season. pic.twitter.com/U1Js4DIsRX — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) January 19, 2026

"He won me over Saturday. He outplayed Superman. He was Superman in this game...Listen, Bo Nix balled out. He accepted the challenge and the pressure, and he rose above it. And it's hard to do against a really seasoned, experienced, savvy, crafty defense that can turn you over and make you look silly...



...For the game, he was the reason that you prevailed in overtime. He made four or five throws that are just big-time, next-level, top-5 quarterback throws."



- Skip Bayless on Bo Nix

There are undoubtedly equal parts of satisfaction in hearing someone like Skip Bayless admit this about Bo Nix, along with the sadness of knowing that he's not going to be able to go out there and follow it up in the AFC Championship.

The Broncos are relying now on backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to keep this amazing season going, and we're going to find out whether or not Stidham is up to the task.

One thing is certain: Bo Nix has always been up to the task. He's come up big in clutch moments all year. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and few people have been willing to talk about it. Nix has been the quintessential example of "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," and while many in Broncos Country have seen it from the beginning, it's taken almost two calendar years for folks in the media to see it.

Taking down Patrick Mahomes in the regular season got some people to quiet down. Beating the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles on the road might have raised a few eyebrows. You can point to a lot of different individual moments that have at least put a muzzle on the criticism of Bo Nix, but the game against the Bills is causing media personalities to actually eat their words, and admit the truth.

And for Skip Bayless to do it? Well, that's no small feat, and is another indicator of just how well Bo Nix played in the Divisional Round.