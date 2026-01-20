3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Broncos dramatic OT win over the Bills

The Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller in the Divisional Round and will return to host the AFC title game for the first time since 2015. They also hosted it back in 2013, and both games were against the New England Patriots.

Denver did not make this easy, though. It took the Broncos until overtime to seal the deal, but they're now one of four teams still standing. The biggest storyline from this game, though, was Bo Nix breaking his ankle.

Let's get into our winners and losers from the Divisional Round dogfight.

Winner: Marvin Mims Jr

Marvin Mims Jr caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards and a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Mims was simply magnificent and has further proved why he needs the ball more. Not only did he catch a go-ahead score, but he also helped draw a key pass interference penalty that set the Broncos up in field goal range. Mims has to be a centerpiece of the offense going forward - he was outstanding in the Divisional.

Winner: Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto had one sack and two forced fumbles in the Divisional Round, and that was simply something Denver needed from their highly-paid pass rusher. Bonitto should predominantly line up across from Patriots rookie LT Will Campbell in the AFC title game, and that could be another chance for the pass-rusher to thrive. Bonitto made key plays in the Divisional, and his performance stood out.

Loser: Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton caught just four of his nine targets. While he was targeted late in the game, Sutton still had multiple drops, once again. This is a weekly issue at this point, and if drops are an issue this late in his career, it's something that likely won't improve. Simply put, Courtland Sutton needs to step up in the AFC title game if the Broncos hope to advance. The untimely drops can't happen.

Winner: Bo Nix

Bo Nix carried the Denver Broncos to victory. He suffered a broken ankle in the overtime period, but Nix was simply unstoppable and was almost a one-man wrecking crew. The Broncos' QB is going to have surgery on Tuesday, and he's a massive winner from this game, as he performed best when his team needed him to the most. He rose to the occasion and only further proved that the Broncos have their guy.

Loser: The run defense

The run defense surrendered 183 rushing yards and really had no answer for the Buffalo Bills' rushing attack. Fortunately, the New England Patriots likely won't have that type of success in the AFC title game, but the Broncos have to get this fixed. Being able to stop the run more efficiently in the AFC title game is going to put the Patriots behind the sticks and allow the pass rush to thrive. The Broncos knew the run was coming, and they still could not stop it.