Shocking comparison proves Bo Nix's NFL career is off to a great start

Bo Nix has now played 20 regular season games in the NFL, but just how good has the QB been across the first year and change of his NFL career? Nix and the Broncos are 11-9 in their last 20 regular season games dating back to the start of the 2024 season.

The Broncos shocked the NFL world in 2024 by going 10-7 and making the playoffs. Many projected Denver to be among the worst teams in the NFL, but that was simply far from the truth. Well, Nix himself had one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the NFL.

And here in 2025, it's not been a great start for Nix and the Broncos, but they were a much worse 1-2 at this point in 2024. When you peel back the curtains a bit and compare Nix's first 20 games to another notable QB, it might make you feel a lot better about where the Broncos' young QB is at.

Bo Nix and Joe Burrow have near-identical stats through their first 20 games

Posted by Aric DiLalla, the comparison shows the notable statistics with Bo Nix and Joe Burrow.

The Broncos won't see Joe Burrow on Monday night, but the NFL Research team has quite the note on how Bo Nix's and Joe Burrow's stats compare through their first 20 games.



Nix and Burrow are tied for the 10th-most TD passes through a player's first 20 games since 1970. pic.twitter.com/QICVR09btX — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 27, 2025

Through their first 20 games, Nix has more wins, fewer interceptions, and more rushing touchdowns. Now yes, the circumstances have been different between Nix's first 20 games and Joe Burrow's, but I do get the sense that some in Broncos Country might think the sky is falling a bit, but that's far from the truth.

The reality of the situation is that Nix and the Broncos are in a good spot - things aren't always going to be smooth sailing, and Joe Burrow and the Bengals are a perfect example. Unfortunately for Burrow, he's suffered yet another season-ending injury, and the franchise simply cannot get out of their own way.

In Burrow's second year, he helped lead the Bengals on a magical run to the Super Bowl, so perhaps Bo Nix and the Broncos can follow suit. This comparison between Bo Nix and Joe Burrow across their first 20 starts is frankly eye-opening.

Nix himself is 7-2 at home thus far and has thrown 20 touchdown passes in those games. On Monday Night Football, the Broncos square off against the Bengals in a game that Denver should win by double-digits.

Bo Nix and the offense should have a pretty prolific game, and it would not shock me if Nix had one of the best games of his NFL career.