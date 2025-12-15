Sean Payton wisely bit his tongue after Riley Moss' brutal PI penalty

One of the most controversial plays from the Denver Broncos' 34-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers was a pass interference penalty called against -- you guessed it -- Riley Moss.

Moss had some words after the game about how he felt after getting an interception later in the game, especially after being called for a penalty that millions of people watching agreed was not a penalty, and he simply responded with, "Ball doesn't lie."

Apparently, Moss took some cues from his head coach, because Sean Payton similarly let his feelings about the penalty be known at his media availability on Monday, but he wisely bit his tongue at the same time.

Sean Payton backs up Broncos CB Riley Moss after latest egregious pass interference call

Sean Payton on last night's DPI call on Riley Moss:



“I can’t say the word, but it begins with an ‘A,’ relative to that call. And it’s just, holy cow.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 15, 2025

Sean Payton said everything that needed to be said here without really saying it. He's not going to get fined for that comment, but it paints a good enough picture.

And I'll bet the word that starts with an 'A' is also three letters.

And frankly, Payton is correct. Pass interference is not a black-and-white penalty, even though it's expressly defined a number of different ways in the NFL rule book. It's very much an infraction that is up for interpretation, and as Moss pointed out after the game, it was the official on the far side of the field who made the call, not the official right in front of the action.

It's easy for fans of any team to wake up the next day after a game and complain about individual officiating mistakes, but Broncos fans have a legitimate gripe when it comes to the way officiating crews are calling things against Riley Moss. Opposing coaches are going up to officials and telling them to watch out for 21 because he gets grabby deep downfield.

And for whatever reason, it feels like an automatic flag whenever Moss is in coverage. And then you add insult on top of it when guys like Treylon Burks are making absolutely ridiculous catches over the top of Moss, compounding the frustration.

But to Moss's credit, he really hasn't backed down, even a little bit. He's continued to play great otherwise, and even had a trio of notable passes defensed against the Packers. One prevented a touchdown for Romeo Doubs, another was his first interception of the season, and the third helped seal the victory late. Moss also came up and made a great hit on Jayden Reed at one point.

It's been a frustrating year in a lot of ways for Moss, but hopefully, the horrendous call that was made against the Packers will open the eyes of the next officiating crew to come to Denver.