Broncos CB Riley Moss sends three-word message to refs after latest bogus penalty

Every Denver Broncos fan was thinking it, but cornerback Riley Moss said it after the game.

Moss has been one of the most widely discussed players on the Broncos' roster this season because he has simultaneously played great while also being on the wrong end of so many penalty calls and a few big plays. It got to the point that he was being called for so many defensive penalties, Moss was actually practicing with boxing gloves a couple of weeks ago to prevent grabbing.

Against the Green Bay Packers, he was called for one of the most egregious pass interference penalties you will see all year long, regardless of the game. Even some national media members called it out during the game. Moss played perfect coverage on a deep ball intended for Matthew Golden, made the play, and was punished for it. After the game, he sent a clear three-word message to the refs.

Broncos CB Riley Moss to refs after horrendous pass interference call: Ball don't lie

Riley Moss with quote of the evening.



Ball Don't Lie. pic.twitter.com/jlzMwsb7IP — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) December 15, 2025

After being called for a bogus pass interference penalty, Packers running back Josh Jacobs promptly scored from 40 yards out. It felt like all hope was lost at that point for the Broncos, but they fought back into the game and got an eight-point win at home.

And as fate would have it, Moss had himself an interception.

Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks bobbled a pass that was a little bit behind him, and Moss was vindicated for his penalty with a huge takeaway at a clutch moment. Not only that, but Moss had already prevented a touchdown earlier in the game with a huge pass breakup in the red zone against Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, and then another pass breakup as the Packers were trying to come back late.

It was his best game of the season, and his interception was well-deserved.

But the Broncos are going to have to do something about the league's apparent disdain for Moss. Someone's got it out for him, because he's been called for a number of questionable penalties this season. Some have been legit, there's no question, but others?

Well, especially the one against Green Bay, Sean Payton and the team are going to have to take that one to the league. Instead of forcing the Packers to go three-and-out on their opening drive in the second half, they scored a touchdown and went ahead of the Broncos by two scores. That penalty call could have lost the Broncos the game if they weren't so good.

It's an inexcusably bad call, but at least for now, we can all echo Riley Moss's postgame statement: Ball don't lie.