Sean Payton's Bo Nix update will make Broncos' fans breathe a sigh of relief

If the Denver Broncos do not win a Super Bowl in the Bo Nix era, the 'what if" surrounding the 2025 NFL Season will never, ever go away. Denver had beaten the Buffalo Bills in an insanely dramatic Divisional Round finish in overtime.

Wil Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal, and at that moment, it did feel like the Broncos were well on their way to the Super Bowl, but news soon broke that Bo Nix had broken his ankle on a play that really didn't seem like that injury happened.

However, it did, and we cannot change the past, as badly as it still hurts as Broncos fans. Well, Nix had a 'clean-up' procedure recently, and that seemed to throw the fanbase into a major frenzy about him potentially getting behind his recovery. Well, head coach Sean Payton did seem to set the record straight recently, and fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is trending toward being ready 'well ahead' of training camp

Addressing the media late last week, Sean Payton did seem to set the record straight with Nix and his ankle recovery, which does seem to be right on track despite rampant speculation after that clean-up procedure:

A good chance Bo Nix will be on the field in June per Sean Payton. The follow up procedure was not a surprise. Nix will be good to go well ahead of training camp. Sean Payton said we’ll see Nix on the field in a few weeks. They’ll hold him back some this spring, but everything is… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 9, 2026

Well, there you have it. Nix should be good to go well before training camp, and it really doesn't benefit the Broncos either way to get Nix back onto the field. Many of these offseason activities are important, but not insanely important, if that makes sense. The third-year quarterback can still be present in and around the team, and could surely still do certain things.

If the Broncos had a game tomorrow, Nix might not be able to play, but that's kind of the point. Denver can take it easy with his recovery and ensure that he is indeed 100 percent when the regular season begins in September. And it's not like he couldn't, for example, still do upper-body based workouts. He surely could still toss a football around as well, right?

Fans who got a bit concerned about the clean-up procedure were valid in their feelings, but the head coach of the team, and someone who is likely in constant communication with Nix, seems to indicate that things are going as planned.

The Broncos have what it takes to win it all this year, but yes, the health of the quarterback is hugely important.