Sean Payton reveals why Broncos decided to cut Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton felt like they were exceptionally deep at the wide receiver position heading into roster cuts. They were absolutely right.
The Broncos had a wide receiver group in training camp that included a number of players who are currently on other 53-man rosters around the league. Most notably, the Broncos decided to cut veteran Tim Patrick, who recently scored two touchdowns in a win for the Detroit Lions. They also waived former UDFA star Jalen Virgil, who has cracked the 53-man roster for the ultra-talented Buffalo Bills. Brandon Johnson has been elevated to the Steelers' roster on a handful of occasions.
The most recent receiver to get the boot from the Broncos was arguably the most surprising. Veteran receiver Josh Reynolds signed to a two-year deal worth $9 million in the offseason, was waived by the Broncos as they had to make a decision about whether or not to bring him back off of injured reserve. Reynolds was scooped up immediately on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had the top spot in the waiver claim order.
Reynolds was given more than $4 million in guaranteed cash and was under contract for the 2025 season. So why was he let go with the Broncos fighting for a playoff spot?
Sean Payton notes Broncos young receivers were a big reason Josh Reynolds was cut
“From a roster management standpoint with [WR] Josh [Reynolds], it just became a numbers game. He's done a great job. We would have liked to have been able to keep him, but as guys got healthy and came from injured reserve, we had to have space. Some of the younger guys have been playing well, and I wish him the best. He's one of those guys that helped us get to where we're at right now.”
- Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)
Although running back Javonte Williams is currently second on the Broncos behind Courtland Sutton in total targets this season, young receivers like Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims are all creeping up behind him. Which is honestly the best-case scenario for this team long-term.
The Broncos seemingly had a huge wide receiver problem earlier this season, and those guys have slowly but surely started making big plays. And now, the pressure is on in a big way for that to continue as the season progresses. The Broncos are putting huge faith in those young receivers with the decision to let go of Reynolds.
It honestly just still feels a little bit like a short-sighted move for the Broncos to cut Reynolds if it's only about the roster numbers game. It's great that the young receivers are stepping up and giving them confidence, but you're telling me Reynolds couldn't get reps in the offense right now over Lil'Jordan Humphrey? Something's not adding up. Maybe there is more to the story that Payton isn't going to divulge, and that's okay.
The team moving on from Reynolds clears the path for them to sink or swim with the young guys, giving the Broncos a bigger sample size to make more informed roster decisions in the 2025 offseason.