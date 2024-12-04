Broncos could finally activate a secret weapon after cutting Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos made a pretty shocking decision this week to cut free agent acquisition and veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Considering how the team has struggled at the wide receiver position at times this year, the decision to cut Reynolds was certainly not taken lightly by the team.
Especially because they paid over $4 million for just 12 receptions...
But the decision to cut Reynolds is indicative of something much more important: The Broncos believe strongly in their young wide receivers. And although the obvious names are going to continue to get lots of run -- Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims -- there is a secret weapon still looming on the practice squad who could potentially be a factor in the final month of the season.
Practice squad wide receiver AT Perry.
Broncos should activate AT Perry after cutting Josh Reynolds
As a rookie with the New Orleans Saints in 2023, Perry had just 12 receptions but he averaged over 20 yards per catch and had four touchdowns. He proved rather quickly and in a small sample that he can be a very effective big-play threat. At 6-foot-5, Perry ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. He's got big-time speed and a massive catch radius for the quarterback, making him a very intriguing late-season addition for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Other than Courtland Sutton, the Broncos haven't seen their receivers winning vertically a ton this year. Bo Nix has inexplicably struggled to find a deep connection with Troy Franklin, his college teammate at Oregon. Marvin Mims finally had one of his first truly explosive deep plays against the Browns on Monday night, hopefully indicative of things to. come.
But frankly, Josh Reynolds was the only guy who really made the big plays just getting vertical. The Broncos need more of that -- players winning deep downfield and helping open up the running game in the process.
AT Perry can do that.
Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Derek Carr had a combined QB rating of 149.3 when targeting Perry last year. The reasons why he was let go by the Saints earlier this season are unknown or possibly injury related, but Perry is someone the Denver Broncos definitely stole after he passed through the waiver wire unclaimed.
And he's someone who can undoubtedly help in their quest to return to the playoffs. Especially with Josh Reynolds out of the picture (we assume he's not coming back onto the practice squad). The time should be coming soon for the Broncos to put Perry in the rotation and see if he can be of help to this offense, which has been improving week after week.