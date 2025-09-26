Sean Payton many have revealed why his Broncos teams get of to sluggish starts

The Denver Broncos have gotten out to slow starts in September under Sean Payton, and he may have just revealed why. In his first three seasons, the Broncos have gone 0-3, 1-2, and 1-2 in their first three games with Sean Payton at the helm.

And beyond that, Payton is only 30-30 across his head coaching career in the month of September. His teams tend to get out to slow starts for some reason, but history tells us that October and November are going to be successful.

Payton's teams win nearly 70% of their games in October and November, so the Broncos are on the cusp of breaking out. However, it is worth wondering why the Broncos get out to slow starts. We know that the slow starts date back a while with Payton, but the reason is not abundantly clear, at least not until Sean Payton said this earlier this week...

Sean Payton says that the Broncos haven't yet formed an offensive identity

Here is Sean Payton chatting with the media on Thursday:

Sean Payton says the #Broncos still

Haven’t fully formed an identity offensively.



Timeline on that?



“Soon,” Payton said. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 25, 2025

This makes sense, but it also is a bit frustrating. The Broncos have had a good bit of change hit them this offseason, but Payton himself is in his third year with the team and second year with Bo Nix, so I could argue that he should already have an offensive identity established, right?

I guess each year is different, and Denver does have some new faces on offense. Furthermore, some of their young players like Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin may or may not break out, which could allow Denver to feature their passing attack more.

In Week 4, the Denver Broncos do have a chance to beat up on a bad Bengals' team that is now reeling without Joe Burrow. They just got blown out in Week 3 by the Minnesota Vikings by 38 points, and with Denver returning home for the first time since Week 1, they figure to be close to their best.

This game would present a great opportunity for the Broncos to hone-in on what they'd want their offensive identity to be. Guys like JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton could have season-best games, and other young contributors like RJ Harvey and Troy Franklin should be able to get into the action as well.

It's clear that Payton's teams tend to establish an identity in October and November, but the Broncos might be able to get a headstart here in Week 4.