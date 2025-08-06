Sean Payton just sent loud message to a top Broncos rookie

Sean Payton is a legendary NFL head coach who has had a ton of great players through the years. Payton's best teams with the New Orleans Saints had a number of guys who were tailor-made for his offense such as Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham, and Alvin Kamara. But interestingly enough, when asked if he could have one player from all of his previous teams on every version of his team, Payton brought up a surprise name.

Payton told Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel that if he could have any player he's coached to play on the Broncos, it would be running back Darren Sproles.

Considering what Sproles did while he was in the NFL, that's an understandable take from Payton. Considering who the team drafted in 2025, it's an interesting challenge.

Sean Payton's comments about Darren Sproles lay down challenge for RJ Harvey

If Sean Payton could bring back ONE of his former players to play on these Broncos, he wouldn't take Jimmy Graham, Marques Colston, Mark Ingram or Malcolm Jenkins.



His answer might surprise you:

pic.twitter.com/d5dPlowRFT — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 6, 2025

Darren Sproles is frequently mentioned by Sean Payton when he brings up "jokers" he has had for his offenses in the past. The "joker" in Sean Payton's offense has become a bit of a cringeworthy term for many in Broncos Country because of how misunderstood and over-discussed it is, but it's just another term for a player in the offense at either running back or tight end who is elite in the passing game.

And certainly, Broncos fans know that all too well about Darren Sproles.

Before Sproles was a superstar with the Saints, he was a thorn in the Broncos' side as a member of the Chargers. But from 2011-13, Sproles averaged over 1,000 yards from scrimmage per season for Payton's Saints with 21 touchdowns on 421 touches. He was also an elite kickoff and punt returner.

What coach wouldn't want a player like that?

And of course, we can spin what Payton is saying here to focus a little bit on rookie running back RJ Harvey, whose dream scenario in Denver is likely to bring the all-purpose threat of a player like Darren Sproles, or even Alvin Kamara. The Broncos can't put the cart before the horse with Harvey, who has yet to be given his "joker wings" as Sean Payton has put it during training camp, but Payton's longing for someone like Sproles is exactly why he put that role in the top "must have" bucket of offseason needs.

Harvey has had a solid camp so far for the Denver Broncos and is quickly, clearly carving out a role in the offense. The Broncos have been putting Harvey with the top offense frequently and getting him involved both as a runner and receiver.

Payton is clearly ready to unlock an element of his offense that we haven't seen since he was in New Orleans with his newly revamped backfield.