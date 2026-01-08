Sean Payton has obvious promotion choices if big-name coaches leave

Along with playoff season comes one of the more stressful times for contenders: coaching hiring season. For all of the success that the Broncos have had this season, their staff is one that is getting tons of attention around the league. If and when multiple Broncos coaches are hired away for promotions, Sean Payton will be tasked with trying to rebuild his staff.

Luckily for the Broncos, their staff is one that is deep and has a ton of talent. The Broncos appear to be in danger of losing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, and even pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard. Unfortunately for the Broncos, there is a very real chance that they lose all three.

In the event the Broncos lose all three, it would make sense for Sean Payton to consider promoting from within to replace some of their departing coaches. The Broncos have a staff that is deep with talent and has helped build the Broncos' strong culture, and continuity in their culture could be vital. If the Broncos lose several members of their coaching staff, these three Broncos could be in line for a promotion in Denver.

These three Broncos coaches could be in for promotions in Denver if Payton's staff is poached

3. Logan Kilgore, Offensive Quality Control Coach

If the Broncos have another rising star on the offensive staff, it might be Logan Kilgore. Unknown to basically anyone who does not study the Broncos' coaching staff, Kilgore is well regarded in league circles and has a background in helping the Broncos' return game, too. If Davis Webb is hired away, the Broncos could find a space for Kilgore on their offensive staff.

2. Addison Lynch, Cornerbacks Coach

Addison Lynch has worked all around the football scene, including seven years in the college ranks and now eight in the professional game. Lynch has been with Denver for three years now, and his work with the corners room this year was definitely noticed during the absence of Pat Surtain during the season. He could be an internal candidate to fill the shoes of either Leonhard or Joseph if they are hired away.

1. Jim Leonhard, Defensive Pass-Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

A candidate to be poached, Leonhard is also a promotion candidate. He is the most sensible candidate to replace Joseph if he moves outward and up during this hiring cycle. He called the plays at Wisconsin before returning to Denver, so his experience in that realm could make his transition seamless. If Joseph departs Denver, it would be a shock if the Broncos did not do whatever it takes to keep Leonhard in town as their new coordinator.