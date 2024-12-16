Sean Payton gives Bo Nix unexpected praise after three interception game
Well, you certainly don't want your quarterback to throw three interceptions in any individual game, but especially one with playoff implications. Over the last two games, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has looked like, well, a rookie and has thrown five total interceptions.
He threw three of them against the Indianapolis Colts, all of which looked horrible during the game compared to the ones against the Browns which seemed more like fluke types of plays. Against the Browns, one of Nix's passes was popped up into the air after a crazy play by Denzel Ward, and the second play was a deep pass downfield which the receiver could have maybe made a better play on.
Against the Colts, it was like Nix was purposely throwing it to Colts defenders. The ball was finding Indianapolis defensive players just like it was finding Seahawks defenders back in Week 1, or Steelers defenders back in Week 2.
Again, it's not what you want. But surprisingly, head coach Sean Payton was more critical of himself after Nix threw three interceptions against the Colts, and actually was highly complimentary of the rookie QB for his resilience after the mistakes...
Broncos QB Bo Nix praised for resilience by HC Sean Payton
“This is a tough league sometimes. I felt afterwards, something like that happens with that adversity early on, I get frustrated at myself, ‘Am I giving him the right looks, the right plays?’ Then later in that game when we needed it, he didn’t flinch. There’s a maturity and a moxie about him which I love. I think it’s contagious to the team. When you have that at the quarterback position, your team knows you’re in every game. When you don’t have it, it’s pretty difficult because deep down in their belly they know that’s not the case. That’s something you notice with this year especially and with this team.”
- Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)
And when Payton says that Nix didn't flinch later in the game when they needed it, he's not lying or pumping fluff. After Nix threw his third interception of the game, he want on to throw his second and third touchdowns of the game as well. The Broncos were set up with some shorter fields, but Nix also made some great throws in the second half to Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton that fell incomplete.
After putting the ball into harm's way a number of times, Nix's confidence -- which seemed rattled at first -- seemingly returned to him and he started to get a little more settled as the game progressed. It was an awesome sight to see as the majority of the game felt like such an uphill battle for Denver's offense.
Nix was also the Broncos' leading rusher on Sunday and was doing all of the heavy lifting out there in the running game. The Broncos were once again bordering on incompetent when it came to running the football and even if you want to attribute some of that to the Nix interceptions, the running game issues have been consistent this season.
But a game like this against the Colts can help the Broncos tremendously as well. It gives Sean Payton an even better idea of how to attack certain coverage looks and Nix has the chance now to rebound on a short week and get that bad taste out of his mouth.