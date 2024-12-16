NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Broncos rise as playoffs get closer
The Denver Broncos have now won four games in a row and are 9-5 on the season. Where did they rise to in the latest NFL power rankings? To say this team simply finds a way to win is an understatement. I mean, my goodness.
This team was well on their way to a hugely disappointing loss, and it quicky felt like one of those games where Denver was just not going to be able to get it done. But the team has done this multiple times this season. Heck, both of their games against the Raiders were like this, and even their Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns had a similar feeling.
But these Broncos just find a way to win, and it was a mixture of the offense finally figuring things out towards the end and the defense coming through in a huge way. Let's dive into the latest NFL power rankings. Where do the Broncos stand as we approach Week 16?
32. New York Giants (2-12)
Unquestionably the worst team in the NFL, the New York Giants have been a regular at the bottom of any NFL power rankings.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
The Las Vegas Raiders were swept by the Denver Broncos this season, which is something Denver wasn't able to say for quite some time. The Raiders may be in line to draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
30. New England Patriots (3-11)
The New England Patriots took rookie QB Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they, like the Broncos, hope they can make it work with a rookie.
29. Carolina Panthers (3-11)
The Carolina Panthers are in a weird spot with second-year QB Bryce Young. Do they bring him back in 2025 for a third season? If not, they may not have a clear QB in line to replace him.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have truly fallen off the rails here over the last season and a half and are 3-11 on the season. A new coaching staff could be on the horizon.
27. Tennessee Titans (3-11)
The Tennessee Titans may have to find a new QB, as Will Levis might not be it. The Denver Broncos should be glad their QB can throw multiple interceptions in a game and still bounce back to aid in a victory.
26. Cleveland Browns (3-11)
The Cleveland Browns gave the Denver Broncos a scare on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Fortunately, Denver took care of business. The Browns lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.
25. Chicago Bears (4-9)
A team with another rookie QB, the Chicago Bears are the perfect example as to why coaching matters in the NFL. They have lost seven games in a row.
24. New York Jets (4-10)
The New York Jets were 2-1 at one point to begin the 2024 NFL Season, but their loss to the Denver Broncos truly seemed to throw their entire season off.
23. New Orleans Saints (5-9)
The Denver Broncos beat the New Orleans Saints a while back. The Saints have been banged up all year, and I bet Sean Payton is glad he isn't coaching that team anymore.
22. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)
In the most crucial game for the Denver Broncos in the post-Super Bowl 50 era, they started horrifically slow against the Indianapolis Colts, a team with the worst starting QB in the NFL. They were able to settle down and come away with the victory.
21. Miami Dolphins (6-8)
The Miami Dolphins losing to the Houston Texans in Week 15 really helped out the Denver Broncos. If Denver beats the LA Chargers in Week 16, they'll be in the postseason.
20. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)
Since losing Dak Prescott weeks ago to a hamstring injury, the Dallas Cowboys have been totally irrelevant. Will they blow it up or run it back in 2025?
19. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
In their first game after that horrible Week 10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos blew out the Atlanta Falcons in Denver. The Broncos have not lost since, and the Falcons have now won since.
18. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)
A team that was just in the Super Bowl last year, the San Francisco 49ers are headed toward a rebuild. They may consider resetting their roster and starting fresh.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)
The Cincinnati Bengals again scored a ton of points and again gave up a ton of points. They would have to likely win out and hold their breath if they wanted to make the playoffs in 2024. They are 17th in our latest NFL power rankings.
16. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)
A team that has almost doubled their win total from 2023, the Arizona Cardinals are an average team that beat the New England Patriots in Week 15.
15. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
The Seattle Seahawks are currently losing on Sunday Night Football to the Green Bay Packers, and it's clear that this team just does not have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
14. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
The Los Angeles Chargers are all of a sudden 8-6 and looking up at the Denver Broncos in the AFC standings. If the Broncos beat the Chargers in Week 16, they're in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. However, LA got blown out at home, so them coming off of a loss does scare me, personally.
Denver is in a "win and in" scenario with their last three games, but they could get other help, too.
13. Houston Texans (9-5)
Winning in Week 15 and helping out the Denver Broncos, the Broncos and Texans actually did each other favors this past Sunday. The Texans have won the AFC South and will host a playoff game again.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)
Turning their season around, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the Denver Broncos a favor in Week 15 and blew out the Los Angeles Chargers, but Denver also blew out Tampa Bay weeks ago.
11. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)
Having gone 7-2 since their 1-4 start, the Los Angeles Rams have turned their season around and are now 8-6 on the season and lead the NFC West. This is one team I would not want to face when the NFL playoffs roll around.
10. Washington Commanders (9-5)
Coming off of their bye week, the Washington Commanders escaped with a one-point win over the New Orleans Saints. They are also starting a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels.
9. Denver Broncos (9-5)
Now inside the top-10 in our NFL power rankings, the Denver Broncos have won four games in a row and have gone 9-3 since their 0-2 start. It was not a pretty game by any means, but Denver simply finds ways to win games. It's refreshing to see this team still blow an opponent out even though they were playing horribly for about 50% of the game.
8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
The Baltimore Ravens tore apart the New York Giants today in something that we all saw coming. With the Pittsburgh Steelers losing, the Ravens are one game closer in the AFC North.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)
The Pittsburgh Steelers could not hang with the big boys, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the battle of Pennsylvania. The Broncos and Steelers would actually meet in the first round of the playoffs if they began today.
6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)
The Green Bay Packers are currently beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and will probably end up winning that game and getting to 10-4 on the season. That does actually keep them in the NFC North mix as well.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
Beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 but seeing Patrick Mahomes getting injured, the Kansas City Chiefs just do not feel like a 13-1 team at all. Will they lose their first playoff game?
4. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
Playing on Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings are 11-2 on the season and seeing Sam Darnold playing at an MVP level in 2024. They have to bring him back, right?
3. Detroit Lions (12-2)
Losing in a pretty ugly way to the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions have to figure something out. They have been banged up this year, so I guess a loss like this was coming. They fall in our latest NFL power rankings.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)
Slowly rising up the NFL power rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 and have now won 10 games in a row, which is the longest winning streak in the NFL at the moment. The Eagles just know how to win football games, period.
1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)
Clearly now the best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills went into Detroit and beat the Lions. It was one of the more impressive wins you'll see by a team this year. Buffalo now feels like they are in a tier of their own in the NFL, let alone the AFC. Can the Bills make a Super Bowl run this season?