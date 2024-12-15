Former Broncos WR eclipses 1,000 yards immediately after leaving Denver
By Jordan Lopez
Is it a coincidence that once Jerry Jeudy left the Mile High City he finally reached the 1,000-yard receiving yard mark and is one of the best wide receivers in the league?
I think not.
The former Denver Broncos WR reached the milestone against a familiar AFC West opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, which makes everything come full circle for the fifth-year receiver.
Former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy hits 1,000-yard milestone in 2024
Jeudy requested the Broncos front office to trade him this past offseason and they granted his request. They were both right in doing so as well.
The talented wide receiver was still frustrated with how he had been utilized in Denver and the damage was already done before Sean Payton arrived at the Mile High. Jeudy just wanted a fresh start and rightfully so.
It would of been fun to see Jeudy with Payton in his second year with the offense and finally a quarterback that is good in Denver.
Payton has no hard feelings towards him and the both of them were caught postgame on the field after the Monday Night Football game chatting it up and smiling. They have tons of respect for each other.
It's just unfortunate that before Payton arrived, Jeudy was mistreated and underutilized with tons of changes in his tenure here.
Jeudy concluded his four-year tenure at Mile High with 211 receptions, 3,053 receiving yards (14.5 AVG), and 11 touchdowns. He left the Broncos with the following accomplishments (he did all of this with four different head coaches, five different play-callers, and six different quarterbacks):
- 2nd most receptions (52) and receiving yards (856) in a single season by a Broncos rookie since Eddie Royal in 2008.
- His 92-yard reception vs Las Vegas was the third-longest by a Broncos rookie and the sixth-longest passing play in franchise history
- His 125 receiving yards against the Falcons represented the sixth most by a Broncos rookie in a single game.
- Jeudy's three 100-yard receiving performances in a season are the most by a Bronco since wide receiver Tim Patrick in 2020.
- Jeudy's 2,295 receiving yards are the 3rd most by a Broncos pass catcher in his first three professional seasons, joining Brandon Marshall (2,899) and Lionel Taylor (2,411).
- The 3 TDs by Jeudy vs. KC marked the 17th time a Bronco has tallied at least three receiving TDs in a game. Demaryius Thomas was the last player to accomplish the feat in 2014 when he did it against the Miami Dolphins.
- Jeudy is 1-of-8 Broncos wide receivers to earn Offensive Player of the Week
- The 193 scrimmage yards recorded by Jeudy vs. LAC are the most by a Bronco in a single game since Emmanuel Sanders posted 205 total yards against Pittsburgh in 2015.
- Jeudy is one of four wide receivers in team history to reach the 3,000-yard receiving milestone in his first 57 games with the team. He joined Demaryius Thomas (4,065), Brandon Marshall (3,613), and Courtland Sutton (3,112) as the only WRs to accomplish the feat.
- The Broncos were 2-1 in 2023 when he led the team in receiving yards in the game and was responsible for 40% of the win total in 2022 when this was the case as well.
- In his 4 years in Denver, Jeudy earned top-15 in separation each season, which includes being 6th in 2021, 3rd in 2022, and 8th in 2023.
- Jeudy ranked 5th in the NFL in xYAC/R in 2023 (5.3) and 6th in the league in 2022 (5.2)
Now, Jeudy ranks third among wide receivers in receiving yards and ranks among the top receivers in certain advanced metrics and statistics in his first year with the Cleveland Browns.
And unfortunately, he is still dealing with a backup quarterback in Jameis Winston.