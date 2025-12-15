Sean Payton, Broncos' offense did something fans have been begging for

Denver is now 12-2 on the season and have cleared the New England Patriots by a game in the AFC Playoff Picture. With the Broncos having a common-opponent tiebreaker over New England, their chances at securing the no. 1 seed are very high.

The Broncos do control their own destiny for that top seed and the AFC West title and will welcome the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars to town in Week 16, a team that simply keeps stacking wins of their own. Denver's offense was honestly on fire in Week 15, and that is putting it lightly.

I am not sure Bo Nix has ever played better in his NFL career than what we saw against a very formidable Packers' defense, and when speaking to the media after the game, Sean Payton said the Broncos were wanting to do something that fans had been begging for.

Sean Payton and the Broncos' offense wanted to get into tempo against the Green Bay Packers

Many Broncos' fans have correctly pointed out that the team's offense does look a lot better when they go up-tempo, and Payton did tell the media that the unit did want to run more tempo in this game:

Sean Payton on the Broncos' offense going fast today: "We wanted tonight to get into a lot of tempo with the altitude and this team. There's a handful of reasons why."



During a stoppage, he had the offense look at the Packers defense and said "they're gassed"



Told them to keep… — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 15, 2025

The main reason why NFL defenses generally do not like tempo is because they are not able to sub and get into a certain defensive package, and there is something to be said about the momentum that builds for an offense when they are able to get into tempo.

I would have to guess that most starting QBs do enjoy being in situations where they can be up-tempo, and it felt like Denver was doing that for much of this game, which was awesome to see.

Many fans have been begging for this for weeks now, as a huge gripe with Sean Payton is the constant personnel substitutions, as it does not really allow many players to get into a groove, but that was not the case in Week 15. Denver's offense was humming, and the gameplan they had paid off, period.