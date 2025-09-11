Sean Payton all but guarantees underrated rookie will get more snaps

The Denver Broncos will need rookie contributions if they hope to become contenders this season.

It's safe to say that the Broncos have hit on a slew of draft picks in the Sean Payton era, and even before Payton arrived in 2023, GM George Paton hit some home-runs with a few of his own picks. Now that Denver's roster is the best it's been in quite some time, many have believed in this team vaulting into contention in 2025.

However, so much has to go right for Denver to get there, and one thing that needs to go into their favor is the team's rookie class contributing in some fashion. In Week 1, rookie running back RJ Harvey had a 50-yard run that set up the Broncos for their second touchdown of the game. Could another one of their offensive rookie soon contribute?

Sean Payton is clearly not pleased with Pat Bryant's Week 1 snap total

Pat Bryant, Denver's third-round rookie wide receiver, got just four snaps in Week 1, and Sean Payton was asked about it by Zac Stevens of DNVR:

Sean Payton made it clear he wants to get more snaps for Pat Bryant.



I asked him about Bryant only getting four snaps on Sunday. He said:



"We can improve that"

Denver's WR room has seen a ton of change in recent years, and the team actually ended up moving on from Devaughn Vele before the regular season, primarily due to the emergence of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant in the offseason.

Franklin did see a ton of work in Week 1 and managed to catch four receptions for 44 yards, so he had a solid debut in 2025. However, this WR room won't hit its stride unless the rookie Bryant makes a bit of noise this year.

But Sean Payton not sending him out on the field more isn't going to allow for that to happen. Bryant absolutely profiles as a starting-caliber wide receiver in the NFL, as he's got great hands and got better each year he was in college.

Seeing as the Colts' secondary is going to be a bit banged up for Week 2, getting Pat Bryant on the field more could kickstart his NFL career quite early.