Russell Wilson signing with Giants should make Broncos thankful for Bo Nix

Denver Broncos fans should be grateful they're talking about tight ends and running backs in the 2025 offseason instead of talking themselves into the type of quarterback situation we're seeing with the New York Giants. And to think of how close the Broncos came to this disaster themselves...

Although the Broncos have spent the majority of the last 10 years in quarterback purgatory, they landed a bona fide franchise quarterback last year in Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Considering the New York Giants had the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, you can't help but shake your head at the predicament they find themselves in here in 2025.

The Giants passed on talented prospects like Nix, Michael Penix Jr. (8th pick to Falcons), and JJ McCarthy (10th pick to Vikings). Heck, even Giants GM Joe Schoen was getting razzed by his own son on HBO's Hard Knocks when he wasn't going up to draft Arizona State's Jayden Daniels. Not that there was a realistic trade-up scenario for Schoen in that case, but the kid's point remains...

You only get to be the GM of a team once...

Giants predicament should ramp up Broncos gratitude for Bo Nix

While Bo Nix is coming off of a rather historic rookie season, the Giants have the likes of Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito, and now Russell Wilson in their quarterback room. It could be worse, but not by much.

There is no future in this group for a brain trust that desperately needs one. Not even finishing with the 3rd-worst record in the league could guarantee the Giants a quarterback prospect they liked, because the Russell Wilson signing signifies they either don't like this QB class or they don't think the guy they like is going to be there with the 3rd overall pick.

Again, their predicament should give Denver Broncos fans every reason to be absolutely giddy about Bo Nix. Nix would have just had the single best year for a rookie quarterback in NFL history if it weren't for Jayden Daniels matching him all year long. Those two have extremely bright futures in the NFL and their teams have the privilege and excitement of building around them here in 2025.

The Giants are going to have to do this same thing next offseason, possibly (if not probably) with a new GM and head coach. They just watched Saquon Barkley leave in free agency for a division rival and run for 2,000 yards while winning the Super Bowl. Things literally could not be worse for the Giants at the moment.

Thankfully, the Broncos got out of the Russell Wilson situation when they did, even as costly as it was.