Russell Wilson sends hilarious and predictable message after being benched

It appears as though Mr. Unlimited has become extremely limited these days. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has officially reached "journeyman" status as he's now playing on his third team in the last three years, and is apparently looking for a fourth.

Wilson was benched by the New York Giants, who are turning to their first-round pick Jaxson Dart much earlier than most people anticipated, even the strongest Wilson doubters. He got three games as the starter for the Giants, and after being benched, he sent the most hilarious and predictable message possible.

He's not done.

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson wants to keep playing after being benched in New York

Russell Wilson says he is NOT retiring after being benched by the Giants 😤💯



What team should trade for Mr. Unlimited? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LIOI98flSz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2025

The competitor in Russell Wilson simply will not let him quit, and that's a respectable trait. The unfortunate reality at this point is that Wilson's self-awareness has been consumed by his self-confidence, like the way you might devour a Danger-wich from Subway.

After a bit of a hot start with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Wilson and the Pittsburgh offense quickly faded as the season went along. The Steelers obviously believed they had a significant quarterback need after the year was done, because they didn't bring back either Wilson or Justin Fields, who started games for them at the beginning of last year.

The New York Giants decided to pay millions of dollars to Wilson instead of just ripping off the bandage and going young at the position. Spinning their wheels for three games has only resulted in the Giants being 0-3 and way behind in the race for even a Wild Card spot in the NFC this season.

And what hurts even worse? They're watching Daniel Jones crush it with the Indianapolis Colts.

The sobering reality at this point is that Wilson simply doesn't have what it takes to be an effective starting quarterback in the NFL anymore. It's a brutal reality to face, but soon, the NFL will let him know the truth when there's no longer a demand for his services.

It might not be until after this year, however. There are plenty of teams dealing with injuries at the quarterback position, and Wilson could potentially help them out in the short-term. We'll see how long the Giants hold onto him, but for now, it seems like WIlson has more belief in himself than the NFL does.

This is now the third team to throw in the towel on him, and it unfortunately had to be the Broncos to do it first after the blockbuster trade with Seattle. Wilson had no issues throwing Sean Payton and the Broncos under the bus for the way things ended in Denver and how he felt he was mistreated by being approached about his contract in the middle of the season.

At this point, it's hard to believe any team was willing to give Wilson a contract with eight figures in value this offseason, but the Giants paid $10.5 million for three games.