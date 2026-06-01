Russell Wilson says what nobody expected about Bo Nix and the Broncos

To say things didn't go the way everybody had hoped with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos would be a massive understatement. And to say that time has healed all wounds in this situation would be inaccurate.

The only positive things we've really heard Wilson speak about his time with the Broncos -- since he left -- are about the relationships with people he made while in the Mile High City. And you know what? That's pretty reasonable. Wilson has been villainized by many in Broncos Country because of the way things went. Hopes of seeing a second-coming of the Peyton Manning era were almost immediately dashed. The franchise invested an exorbitant amount of money ($165 million guaranteed) only to be completely embarrassed.

Wilson has spoken about his time in Denver on multiple occasions, and his story is mostly the same. He was playing hurt (which we all knew) during the horrendous 2022 season for the team in which Nathaniel Hackett was unceremoniously fired the day after Christmas. Not only that, but Wilson claims the Broncos came to him in the middle of the 2023 season and asked him to waive his injury guarantee on his contract.

But one thing Wilson has never spoken about is his replacement: Bo Nix. It would be easy for Wilson to harbor ill will toward Nix, even though Nix had nothing to do with Wilson's departure from Denver. His comments about Denver's new franchise quarterback, however, might shock a lot of fans.

Russell Wilson finally speaks out about Bo Nix replacing him as QB of the Denver Broncos

Here is a bit of what Wilson had to say in his interview on Bussin' With the Boys:

"They obviously have Bo now, who's done an amazing job. I've stayed in touch with him a little bit...I don't have any jealousy in my heart. It's like man, like, man go shine, bro...I think the big part of it is, when you give to others, there's always a return back to you."



- Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson talks about what happened during his time in Denver... pic.twitter.com/u8qD7P5kFr — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 31, 2026

Although you wouldn't expect Wilson to speak negatively about Nix, nobody in Broncos Country really expected to hear him speak on Nix at all. The way things ended with Wilson in Denver were embarrassing for him in every possible way.

He was benched for Jarrett Stidham late in the season. He was cut after just two years with the team and the Broncos were willing to take on (at the time) the largest dead cap hit in NFL history for a single player just to move on from him.

For many reasons, you could understand why Wilson would keep his distance from Denver, or why he would have it out for Sean Payton and the Broncos organization. And therefore, hearing him speak positively about Bo Nix, specifically, is at least a little surprising, if not downright shocking.

Whether you believe him or not, to hear him say he has no "jealousy" in his heart toward Nix is also really eye-opening. It could be easy for Wilson to see how Nix has thrived in his first two years with the Broncos, even matching Wilson's NFL record for 24 wins in his first two seasons.

Meanwhile, Wilson has been a part-time starter or backup over the past two seasons. Nix's career has just begun to take off, while it appears Wilson's time has passed him by.

It feels like there are certain bridges that have been permanently burned here, and fences that can never be mended. Still, to hear Wilson speak positively of Nix is a great step in the right direction of at least some healing between he and the Broncos' fan base.