Riley Moss just sent emphatic message to the doubters in Day 3 of Broncos camp

The Denver Broncos had their first day of full pads on at training camp on Monday, so this was really a good practice to see which players are truly going to stand out this year and who is able to turn it up a notch.

We're still just over a month away until the start of the regular season, so even with pads coming on, there is still a lot that can happen. Thus far, though, the early training camp practices have yielded some interesting developments, especially at wide receiver and guard.

Well, on Day 3 of camp when the pads came on, fourth-year cornerback Riley Moss, who is in a contract year, had himself a day, and it comes at a perfect time.

Denver Broncos CB Riley Moss had himself a day on Day 3 of training camp

In the first day with pads on, Moss had quite the practice, making a jump-ball interception, breaking up a pass from Bo Nix to Jaylen Waddle, and, as Luca Evans notes below, just overall having a good camp thus far:

Biggest takeaways from Broncos training camp practice today:



—Luke Wattenberg left practice with a trainer



—Riley Moss showed out, had jump ball INT



—Pat Bryant made multiple big catches



—Broncos’ pass rush was strong



—Pads on — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 3, 2026

#Broncos CBs shining early in 7-on-7 work. Riley Moss (who’s had a solid few days) breaks up a pass from Bo Nix to Jaylen Waddle. Two reps later, Ja’Quan McMillian with another PBU on a ball to Waddle in the flat — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 3, 2026

Riley Moss just wrestled a one-on-one deep ball away from Courtland Sutton for a would-be pick. Was a free play, but a heck of a rep by Moss. He’s looked great in camp thus far IMO — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 3, 2026

Even head coach Sean Payton was complimentary of Moss after practice:

Riley Moss is moving around “REALLY” well now, per Sean Payton.



Coach loves the way he competes. pic.twitter.com/ILgE5snVwa — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 3, 2026

Moss might be the most interesting player in the NFL at this point. He had 19 passes defended in the 2025 season, which led the league, and according to Pro Football Reference, he was targeted 118 times, which was the most in the NFL.

However, of players with at least 100 targets, Moss allowed the second-lowest completion percentage, which is outstanding. As we saw, though, Moss was frequently flagged, which was the one downside, but many of those flags thrown in 2025 were a bit shaky, at best.

And why Moss' job is so important is because of Patrick Surtain II, the best and one of the least-targeted cornerbacks in the NFL. With how elite Surtain is and has been, Moss is always going to see a ton of passes thrown his way.

In order for this secondary to continue playing at a high level, Moss has to hold up in coverage. He did that last year, and as he heads into year four, taking another step forward would somehow allow this secondary play even better, and it would also force the Broncos to likely come to the table with a long-term contract extension

Moss is slated to be a free agent in 2027, as he currently joins Ja'Quan McMillian and Brandon Jones as defensive backs set to hit the open market. Moss continuing to play well is really benefiting him and could finally being to silence those Moss doubters.