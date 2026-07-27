Recent Broncos draft pick can recapture some hype immediately at training camp

When the Denver Broncos open up training camp this week, one recent draft pick has a chance to recapture some much-needed hype.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to make note of how much second-year tight end Caleb Lohner had grown as a player from his rookie season to 2026. Lohner was a basketball player who only played 59 snaps for the Utah football team, but the Broncos took a chance on him in the 2025 NFL Draft because of his athleticism and natural feel for the game.

He spent all of last season on the practice squad, where the Broncos not only used him as a tight end, but also had him simulate some things for them as an edge rusher on scout team. Lohner participated in the team's rookie minicamp earlier this offseason, received the good progress report from Payton, and then wasn't able to participate in the rest of the offseason program due to his recovery from a lower body procedure.

The Broncos released some updates ahead of training camp regarding injured/recovering players who won't be participating, and Lohner wasn't among them. By all indications, the hype train can finally start back up again.

Caleb Lohner can get the hype train chugging early at Denver Broncos training camp

"I’ll tell you who stood out, [TE] Caleb [Lohner]. He looks entirely different in this camp. Now he was here in this camp a year ago as a draft pick, but he stood out.



In fairness to him, remember [he] was a basketball prospect that had limited snaps of a year. So one year into the program, and how he’s moving, what he’s doing, everything looks entirely different. That learning curve and growth curve was greater for someone who had far less experience maybe than others, if that makes sense. It’s entirely noticeable, and he’s in great shape. You see his athleticism...There’s a physical aspect to the way he plays.



Even on look team last season, he’d play an outside linebacker rushing our tackles. He’s 6’7”, 265 pounds and he’s not afraid of the contact. So it’s been good to see him in Year 2. You knew there was going to be a developmental upside, but that was encouraging.”



- Broncos HC Sean Payton (in May on Caleb Lohner, via team PR)

It was obviously disappointing that Lohner missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but it was also extremely important for him to get out there on the field for rookie minicamp to show how much he's grown, and at least plant that seed for the coaching staff.

The Broncos are entering training camp with seemingly three spots locked in at the tight end position: Adam Trautman, Evan Engram, and Justin Joly. The question that has to be asked is entirely about the future at the position: Can the Broncos risk letting developmental players hit waivers?

The young players at the tight end position all have the same opportunity: Hit the ground running at training camp.

Even without pads, there are plenty of ways for tight ends to make a positive impression on the coaching staff, and Lohner is certainly in that group.

At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Lohner is going to stand out no matter what. Even with the Broncos valuing bigger guys at that position, just generally speaking, Lohner is going to tower over them all. He's got elite athletic traits at that size, but the question isn't whether or not you can impress in pre-draft workouts. Can you translate that athleticism to play speed/game speed?

If Lohner looks like he belongs against the Broncos' starters or even backups during training camp practices, he's going to quickly get back on everyone's 53-man roster predictions.