Recent 2025 NFL mock draft could indicate massive problem for Broncos

The one common thing you learn around this time of year when it comes to the NFL offseason, the NFL Draft, free agency, and team building in general -- never become married to any singular idea.

The Denver Broncos are entering a very fun offseason in 2025 in which the team gets to build around a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract who is just entering his second NFL season. The Broncos won 10 games this past season and ended multiple important streaks in the process, including ending a playoff drought that had been ongoing since Super Bowl 50.

Needless to say, Broncos Country is hungry to win again and there is finally reason to believe that the team can do that going forward. Thanks, Bo Nix.

But as I said before, getting married to any singular offseason plan is one of the most dangerous things you can do nowadays. Obviously, it's not a bad thing to have preferences and it's not a bad thing to like specific ideas. That's what makes the offseason fun. However, the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah is one of the primary reasons why you should never get too attached to any singular scenario.

Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft is somewhat of a nightmare for the Broncos

While there's every reason to love the pick of Colston Loveland in the first round, what happens after the Loveland pick is what I want to focus on.

In the ensuing handful of picks after the Broncos take Colston Loveland at #20 overall, a trio of talented running backs flies off the board. Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and TreVeyon Henderson all come off the board in the 20s, which is a scenario that not many Broncos fans have considered at this point.

When you go through 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenarios on the predictor machines or simulators out there, it's very typical to see at least two of those players still on the board when the Broncos are on the clock with the 51st overall pick. Those scenarios from the simulators have inadvertently created an assumption in the minds of many fans that the Broncos will just automatically be able to make that happen in the draft.

For instance, a lot of Broncos fans really like the idea of TreVeyon Henderson in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Understandable, considering Henderson has many qualities of the "joker" Sean Payton continues to describe. He's a ready-made NFL running back on all three downs in every possible way.

So what if a team in the back half of the first round believes that as well?

That means a whole new slew of options will be presented in the second round of the draft, but maybe not as many that have been thought through beforehand.

Seeing the top running backs in this class fly off the board before the Broncos have a shot at them in round two would be somewhat of a nightmare scenario. The class is deep, absolutely, but to have a run on running backs like this would potentially be a detriment to the greater plan of attack.

You always want to have your cake and eat it too when it comes to the NFL Draft, but you also want to maximize value. The possibility of running backs flying off the board like this could be interesting from Denver's vantage point and their approach to the rest of the offseason.