Ravens just created nightmare scenario for the Broncos and the AFC West

Thanks a lot, Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens made the shocking move to fire head coach John Harbaugh, who has been with the team since back in 2008. The last time Harbaugh had any other job than the Ravens' head coach gig, he was the defensive backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007.

Harbaugh helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl title, which Denver Broncos fans certainly don't need to be reminded of, and nearly two decades of consistent success. He's now a coaching free agent, which could be a nightmare scenario for the Broncos and the rest of the AFC West.

Raiders hiring John Harbaugh would be nightmare scenario for Broncos, AFC West

The Broncos don't exactly need to "fear" what happens for any other team in the AFC West at this point. They're building their own thing, and whatever the Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers have going on is their own deal.

However, the idea that John Harbaugh could potentially join the AFC West is not exactly a fun idea. The Raiders have tried just about every possible solution in the coaching department, and none of them have worked. So perhaps that's a reason to just take a deep breath in this instance.

But it's hard to deny how good of a coach Harbaugh is, and the appeal for him joining the AFC West. Not that it's ever been prioritized in the past, but maybe the Harbaugh brothers would love the idea of coaching against each other twice a year in the same division.

If you're the Raiders -- or any team besides the Ravens with a head coach opening, for that matter -- the appeal of hiring someone like Harbaugh is obvious. He's got the most impressive resume of anyone out there, and would be a massive upgrade over what the Raiders have had.

Even with Pete Carroll bringing some excitement and expectations.

Competition brings out the best in everyone, but it's always nice to have at least one team in the division you don't exactly have to "worry" about. The Raiders hiring Harbaugh, if that would end up happening, would be an annoyingly good hire for them.

We'll see how the next handful of weeks play out as more coaching gigs become available, and the competition to hire Harbaugh heats up. Him choosing the Raiders would also be a signal that he believes they present a great situation to potentially build something special, another reason to dislike it.

The Raiders also have requested head coach interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, so we might end up hating their choice no matter what.