Broncos coach might have opportunity to land massive promotion with rival

After a breakout season in 2024 in which the team won 10 games and made the playoffs, the Broncos lost countless coaches and front office members to promotions. It didn't take long for other teams to pluck from Denver's staff on the sideline and in the front office. This is truly the one downside of winning.

NFL teams are getting more and more desperate, so we're seeing teams turnover head coaching frequently and sometimes make outside-of-the-box type of hires. The Broncos are 14-3 and are the first seed for the AFC playoffs, so it's again only going to be a matter of time before this team loses more coaches to promotions.

Sure, some of these coaches could always simply opt to stay, and the Broncos might be able to give them a raise to encourage them to stay, but for the most part, coaches eyeball those promotions and take them when offered. Well, this stud Broncos' coach might have a chance at a massive promotion thanks to a hated AFC West rival.

The Las Vegas Raiders requested to interview Davis Webb for its head coach opening

The news broke on Tuesday evening, and it's a doozy:

The Raiders requested an interview with Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb for their head coaching job, per sources.



Still just 30 years old, Webb spent six years as an NFL QB before going straight into coaching and has been on the fast track. A fascinating candidate. pic.twitter.com/9Ou56gDqei — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2026

Webb is truly seen as one of those top 'fast-risers' in the coaching world, but going from a QBs coach to a head coach is a tall task. Zac Taylor, the Cincinnati Bengals head coach, was the LA Rams QB coach for a year before landing the Bengaks job, so it's something that can happen.

Davis Webb has been seen as someone who is just smarter than most, and while he didn't necessarily have a successful playing career, he stuck in the league for a little bit and clearly knows what he's doing.

Webb has surely played a part in the development of Bo Nix, and the one thing to note here is that the Broncos have definitely expected to lose Webb at some point. He's been on the staff for multiple years now, and I am not sure how likely it is that he sticks on past 2025.

But crazier things have happened, and if Webb aces this interview with the Las Vegas Raiders, there has to be a chance that Vegas makes the hire. This could simply be the Raiders wanting to get some intel on how the Broncos have been doing things.

With how dysfunctional the Raiders have been, it doesn't feel super likely that they'd hire Webb, but this is the Raiders we're talking about here...