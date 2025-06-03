The Denver Broncos have some things still left on their to-do list in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Which ones are the biggest priorities?

There is still about three full months before the start of the 2025 NFL Season, so many more moves could happen. The Broncos have largely had a good and productive offseason with their free agency and NFL Draft moves.

However, there is a path for them to make several more notable moves before the season begins, and we took the liberty to tank their biggest remaining offseason priori

Ranking the Denver Broncos biggest remaining offseason priorities

5. Sniff around for more RB help

The Denver Broncos should seek to add someone to the RB rotation via trade or even with a free agency signing. With two unproven guys at the top of the depth chart, a floor-raiser like Nick Chubb, JK Dobbins, or Kenneth Walker makes a ton of sense.

4. Extend Courtland Sutton

Even though Courtland Sutton is not a no. 1 wide receiver, he is currently the best WR that the Broncos have, and it feels like this team has been working to get an extension done with their key player. This is definitely a priority to an extent.

3. Find more help at ILB

With Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw both rehabbing injuries and the ILB room not being great, it would be wise for the Broncos to try and find more help at this position, perhaps by signing one of CJ Mosley or Ja'Whaun Bentley.

2. Extend Nik Bonitto

The Broncos have an elite pass-rusher on their hands in Nik Bonitto, as he finished the 2024 season with 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. Getting a deal done and locking up Bonitto for years to come is a massive priority for this team.

1. Extend Zach Allen

But the Denver Broncos best player along the defensive line is Zach Allen, and with just one more year left on his deal, Allen needs to be extended, period. He led the entire NFL with QB 40 hits in the 2024 NFL Season and would be a free agent in 2026.