Raiders vs. Broncos Injury Report: Who is playing for each team in Week 14?

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 14, and Denver is going for the second season-sweep in a row, which is awesome. What is also quite important in this game is the Broncos being able to clinch a common-opponent tiebreaker with the New England Patriots.

A win over the Raiders actually does wonders for Denver's chances at the top AFC seed for the playoffs. Furthermore, a Broncos' win and Chiefs' loss in Week 14 does also take KC out of the running for the AFC West title, so there is simply a ton at stake.

Heck, as early as Week 15, Denver can clinch the AFC West title, and at this point in the season, every NFL team is banged up, but the Broncos have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over. How do the Broncos' and Raiders' injury reports look ahead of a crucial Week 14 showdown?

Broncos and Raiders both down notable players approaching Week 14

DJ Jones and Nate Adkins did not practice all week, and both will be out in Week 14:

Jones is the newest development on the injury report, as he hurt is ankle in Denver's Week 13 win over the Washington Commanders. Denver had a bit of a scare in the middle of the week, as both Zach Allen and Pat Bryant popped up as a DNP and LIMITED on Thursday with calf and hamstring injuries.

Fortunately, though, neither player has a designation in Week 14 and will be ready to roll. The Broncos are in a very good spot injury-wise being this late into the season. However, starters like Ben Powers and JK Dobbins have been out for a while.

Powers is projected to return at some point in December, but Dobbins is likely missing the rest of the season. Getting Powers back in the coming weeks should really help out a Broncos' run game that desperately needs it.

The Raiders are also set to miss some key players, as their injury report in Week 14 is busier:

Alex Bachman, Michael Mayer, and Donte Thornton Jr are all set to miss in Week 14, and other key players like Jeremy Chinn, Jamal Adams, and Maxx Crosby are questionable, which would be a major blow to their defense.

Without Crosby, Denver figures to be able to move the ball with ease, but only time will tell, as the Raiders typically play the Broncos quite close, so this might not be a runaway blowout like we want to see.