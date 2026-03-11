Raiders may suddenly become a huge problem for Broncos after Maxx Crosby update

The Denver Broncos could end up being impacted big-time by this Maxx Crosby saga that is unfolding before our eyes. On Tuesday evening, massive news broke that the Baltimore Ravens would be backing out of the trade that would sent Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders over to the Ravens.

Baltimore was going to give up two first-round picks in the deal, but it seems like the Ravens backed out of the deal due to medical reasons, and perhaps because they had some early buyer's remorse. At this point, the Ravens might think that keeping their first-round picks and perhaps signing someone like Trey Hendrickson is what they would rather do.

Now for the Raiders, there seems to be a chance that Crosby remains with the team, and when you look at the insane free agency haul Vegas will soon come away with, the team may have just gotten a lot better.

The Denver Broncos might have seen the Raiders go backwards into getting a lot better

The latest update from this insane saga is actually bad news for the Broncos:

Source: The Raiders will honor all the agreements they made with free agents—both their own and the incoming guys—over the last 48 hours, despite the stunning developments of last night.



All options remain in play with Maxx Crosby. Vegas is certainly very open to keeping him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2026

So, not only is Vegas open to keeping Crosby, but, according to Albert Breer, the team does plan on honoring all of the free agency agreements they have made thus far. These contracts can begin to become official on March 11th, and to give you an idea of the haul Vegas came away with; here it is with their most notable players:



Tyler Linderbaum, C

Kwity Paye, EDGE

Nakobe Dean, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Taron Johnson, CB

Eric Stokes, CB

Yes, these players were free agents for a reason and not retained by their own teams, but given how talented they all are, the Raiders could be significantly improved. The entire defense has honestly been a sore spot for Vegas in recent years, but a defensive line featuring Crosby and Paye is formidable.

They also overhauled the linebacker room with Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, which soon becomes the best linebacker duo in the division, and the team also adds to the secondary as well. Overall, with Fernando Mendoza likely arriving here in about six weeks, the Raiders of old might be no more.

Sure, there is a lot that has to go right here, and there is always a chance that Crosby does get dealt, but if he remains in the picture, and if Vegas is able to still sign all of these free agents, they will have gotten a lot better.