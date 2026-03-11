Ridiculous Maxx Crosby update may have just sent Raiders into a tailspin

The Denver Broncos are looking to repeat as AFC West champions for the first time since the 2015 season. In 2025, the team won 14 games and really walked all over the division. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Broncos have also gone 4-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver has not done much of anything in free agency this year, though, as it's clear that this team is wanting to run it back and see if they can get over the hump, ideally with a healthy Bo Nix. If not for Nix breaking his ankle in the Divisional Round, the Broncos may very well have won the Super Bowl.

And the AFC West taking a step back definitely helped out the Broncos in 2025. In keeping with the division, a flat-out massive piece of news just broke on Tuesday evening, and this is going to impact the Broncos in a negative way, most likely.

Maxx Crosby failed his physical with the Ravens, and the Denver Broncos are going to be impacted by it

This is a wild, wild update that is just now breaking:

All trades are contingent upon players passing a physical. https://t.co/bo298CE0Gm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

No trades can become official until the start of the new league year, which is on March 11th, and while the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens had an agreement in place centered around Maxx Crosby, it seems like that deal is off, as Crosby did not pass his physical.

This is just a ton to process right now, but this currently means that Crosby is going to remain a Raider, and this could also mean that all of the free agents that the Raiders had planned on signing might not be able to sign, as Vegas had surely assumed that Crosby's massive contract was off the books.

Well, the Raiders did undergo a massive spending spree in free agency on Monday and Tuesday. They surely will not be able to get all of those contracts official, given that Crosby is going to remain on the roster.

For the Broncos, they now might actually be able to look to one of those almost Raiders signings and see if they can make a strong enough offer to 'steal' them to Denver. Right now, there is just a lot going on, as the Raiders surely did not expect that Crosby would fail his physical, so the two first-round picks they were going to get from the Ravens are heading back to Baltimore.

And the Ravens will now not be getting Crosby.