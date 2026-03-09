Raiders just got a lot tougher for the Broncos after massive free agency signing

The Denver Broncos figure to bring in a few players in free agency, but they do not have a ton of cap space to be able to go out and sign a ton of players to top-of-market value. Typically, some of the shakier teams in the NFL end up spending a lot.

And in many instances, it works out well for them, but in others, like during wave one of free agency, some of the signings blow up in their faces. The main issue with the first wave of free agency are seeing some of these bloated contracts and players that simply don't live up to what they signed for.

It's an unfortunate reality for the teams, but it's obviously in the players' best interest to get as much money as possible. Well, the top free agent in 2026, center Tyler Linderbaum, just flew off the board and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Denver Broncos now have to deal with Tyler Linderbaum on the Raiders

This is a massive, massive deal for the Raiders, who are now going to be paying Linderbaum $27 million per year in average annual value. The deal continues $60 million in guaranteed money and obviously makes him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

ESPN Sources: Ravens free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum reached agreement today on a record deal with the Raiders, who are awarding him with a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL… pic.twitter.com/FPfXkuIXvm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Linderbaum just finished up his fourth year with the Baltimore Ravens, and the Ravens were obviously not able to get any sort of long-term deal done with their Pro Bowl center, who is arguably the best in the NFL. Linderbaum is a three-time Pro Bowler and honestly now makes as much as some of the league's best tackles, which is wild to think about.

At the end of the day, the salary cap keeps increasing, so the contracts will keep getting bigger and bigger. And for the Broncos, the Raiders just did get lot meaner and better along the offensive line.

With Ashton Jeanty in the backfield and a center in Linderbaum likely snapping balls to Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders might actually be building something that the Denver defense can't just cast aside. Vegas has been among the worst teams in the NFL for years now, but that doesn't mean they'll stay that way.

Sure, Linderbaum's contract is probably too rich for the position he plays, but this is how free agency works, and there is no arguing just how good he is, so the Raiders did improve on offense and still have two first-round picks in this year's draft after the notable Maxx Crosby trade.