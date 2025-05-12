Projected contracts for key players could force Broncos to make a tough call

The Denver Broncos have a few players due for new deals, but the projected value of these contracts could force the team to make a very tough call. This really is the one downside about having a ton of good players - it is simply impossible for an NFL team to pay everyone - and it's why building a winner in this league is so tough.

Teams have to be able to reset on certain players who leave the team through the NFL Draft, and with the salary cap being what it is, no team can simply spend what they want - not even the Philadelphia Eagles.

Well, Denver may have a slight issue on their hands with a few players who are up for contract extensions, and you'll see why...

The projected contracts could be a tough hill for Denver to climb

Below is the market value contract for all of Courtland Sutton, Nik Bonitto, and Zach Allen, according to spotrac.

Courtland Sutton - 3 years, $79,786,092 ($26.6m per year)

Nik Bonitto - 4 years, $94,280,236 ($23.6m per year)

Zach Allen - 3 years, $66,244,350 ($22.1m per year)

These are the projected contract extensions for the three players who have largely been seen as the Broncos who will get paid this offseason. However, with each player likely (and easily) getting more than $20 million per year, it could present a massive issue and a tough call for Denver.

I do believe it's likely that only two of these three players get paid - and all three have just one more year left on their deals. If you were George Paton, who would you prioritize? It's definitely not going to be easy for the GM to navigate this, as there simply might not be enough cash to go around, and all three players do deserve to be paid.

If it were up to me; Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto would get paid, but Courtland Sutton would not. That's just me, though.