Projected Broncos' starting defense following day one of free agency

The Denver Broncos didn't sign a single external free agent on day one, and many were upset to see that. The Broncos are clearly wanting to run it back, for better or for worse, but there were areas of improvement.

And even as day two hits, there are still some very capable players out on the market who can help this team out big-time. Denver probably didn't want to get caught overpaying for free agents on day one, as the first day is usually when things like that happen.

With the defense, though, there was a bit of change, so let's look at the projected starting defense following day one.

Denver Broncos projected starting defense following day one of free agency

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike

The major departure here, and it's one the Broncos were surely preparing for, is John Franklin-Myers, as he is now headed to the Tennessee Titans on a deal that averages out to be $21 million per season. Right now, Eyioma Uwazurike might be the leader in the clubhouse to take that vacant defensive end spot.

However, the Broncos did draft Sai'vion Jones in 2025 to perhaps take over for JFM, and the team could also still sniff around the defensive line market for fringe-starter type of help.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

There really shouldn't be much change here, as Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are all but guaranteed to return for another year rushing the passer. Bonitto had another stellar season in 2025, but many fans took note that Cooper really disappeared down the stretch, and he did see a decline in overall production from 2024 into 2025.

Some have wondered if a player like Jonah Elliss is capable of being a starter. It might be a small chance that the Broncos somehow move on from Cooper, but that could be a potentially shocking move the team makes this offseason.

Inside Linebackers: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

Much of what the Broncos did at linebacker has dominated the chatter in the fanbase. Dre Greenlaw got cut, and both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad inked multi-year extensions. Cutting Greenlaw only to extend Singleton was a move that not many fans liked, and for good reason.

This would be a bottom-5 linebacker duo heading into 2026, so the hope here, obviously, is that the Broncos take to the 2026 NFL Draft to find a young, potentially long-term fixture, as the draft has a ton of quality linebacker prospects.

Secondary: Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian*

There shouldn't be change in the secondary, as the Broncos have a top-3 starting unit in the NFL. Ja'Quan McMillian is not technically a starter, but when the team is in a nickel defense, he's out there. Overall, there are big things ahead for this unit, as there isn't a weakness.