Predicting the Denver Broncos' next three games after huge 4-3 start
The Denver Broncos are off to a 4-3 start in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's predict their next three games. Did any of us think the Broncos could get out to a 4-3 start through seven games with a rookie QB? Well, some of us did. Don't look now, but according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Broncos now have a 52% chance to make the postseason.
These next three games could be huge for the team, and if they win two of the next three, I think they'd make the postseason. Their Week 9 and Week 10 games are quite challenging. Let's try to predict their next three games.
Predicting the Denver Broncos' next three games after huge 4-3 start
Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
The Denver Broncos get to play one of the worst teams in the NFL in Week 8. The Carolina Panthers come to Denver and are 1-6 on the year. Frankly, Denver should blow this team out in more of a fashion than they did the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Panthers are somehow worse than those two teams. Could this be a trap game for Denver? Maybe. It most certainly could be. It's got all the makings of it. However, this team is too well-coached and too frisky to let this game slip away. I don't know about you, but this again feels like a massive Broncos' win. It would give Denver a 5-3 record through eight games, and it may also get their playoff chances in 2024 close to 60%.
Prediction: Broncos win 37-16
Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens
This may end up being a tough watch for Denver Broncos' fans. The Baltimore Ravens might just be the best team in the AFC this year and have won four games in a row heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They have a lethal offensive duo with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and Jackson himself is having yet another MVP-level season. It's just hard for me to predict a Broncos' win here unless they are able to catch the Ravens sleeping or some other major even takes place before the game.
There really isn't much shame in the Broncos losing this game, and I believe they will.
Prediction: Ravens win 24-13
Week 10 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Now this is an interesting game. The Kansas City Chiefs are 13th in scoring offense and 5th in scoring defense. The Denver Broncos are 21st in scoring offense and 3rd in scoring defense. Moreover, Denver's "Expected W-L," which is a statistic from Pro Football Reference, gives Denver a W-L record of 4.7-2.3
For the Chiefs, their Expected W-L is 4.2-1.8. Denver has a +39 point differential, and the Chiefs have a +43 point differential. QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown six touchdowns against eight interceptions this year for an 82.5 passer rating. He's rushed for one touchdown, so he's been responsible for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
Bo Nix has thrown for five touchdowns and has rushed for three scores, so he's been responsible for eight touchdowns against five picks. If we look at the numbers, the Broncos and the Chiefs are pretty neck-and-neck. At this point, it may just come down to the quarterback play and the coaching.
Well, if you ask me, the Broncos have a more explosive and suffocating defense, and have better playmakers on offense. Honestly, Denver may come into this game in a better spot roster-wise, and you just never know if the Broncos play on adding another playmaker before the NFL Trade Deadline. Do I think Denver can win this game?
Absolutely.
Screw it, Denver wins and gets to 6-4 on the season.