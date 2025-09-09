Predicting the Denver Broncos first loss of the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos certainly have some tough tasks ahead of them. Let's predict when they lose their first game of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos won their first Week 1 game since the 2021 NFL Season, so they did snap a streak that had plagued them for a few seasons. However, it was the ugliest win I think we've seen in quite some time, but a win is a win.

If Denver's offense continues to play like that in Week 2 and beyond, the team is going to regress in 2025. Fortunately, though, the Broncos have the infrastructure in place and the personnel to field a top-10 offense. You do have to wonder, though; when do the Denver Broncos win their first game of the 2025 NFL Season?

The Denver Broncos could drop their first game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers

While the Broncos are more talented than the Chargers on paper, you get the sense that Denver could drop their first game of the season in Week 3. Denver is in LA for this game and did lose their away game to the Bolts in 2024.

Denver had a double-digit lead in the second half of that one, but they didn't close it out. Sure, the Broncos could come out swinging in Week 3, and I doubt they get swept by the Chargers for the second year in a row, but sometimes, certain games are just too much.

Divisional games are typically close, so a 24-21-type of finish wouldn't be shocking. The Chargers saw their starting QB, Justin Herbert, absolutely tear up the Chiefs' secondary in Week 1, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Their defense was also just about on par with Denver's in 2024 and could be the same level in 2025. Overall, there is a path for Denver to win their first three games, but their first loss coming against a formidable AFC West opponent is on the table.