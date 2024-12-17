The Denver Broncos have three more games in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's predict their outcomes after their huge Week 15 victory. With the win in Week 15 and the Miami Dolphins loss, all the Broncos need now is one more win. They simply need to win one more game over their final three to clinch a playoff spot.

There are other scenarios here, but this is the most black-and-white one for Denver. They control their own destiny, and in about two days, they will have a shot at ending the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL. It's been since 2015 when the Broncos were last in the postseason.

In another huge game, Denver plays the LA Chargers in Week 16. Let's predict that game and their final two of the 2024 NFL Season.

Predicting the Denver Broncos final three games after Week 15 victory

Week 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have lost three of their last four games and are now 8-6 on the season, one game below the Denver Broncos. At one point a few weeks ago, Denver was 5-5 and LA was 7-3, so it's interesting how quickly things can change. LA is vulnerable, and they've been without starting RB JK Dobbins for weeks now.

Justin Herbert is also dealing with an ankle injury, and they just do not have anyone all that threatening on offense. Being that the Broncos can clinch a playoff spot with a win and the fact that they're on a short week, I would expect to see a desperate Broncos team. Being able to win this game and get a couple of days of extra rest heading into Week 17 would be ideal.

The Chargers are a flawed team, and their horrible roster-building over the last several years when Tom Telesco was still their GM is beginning to impact them. Give me the Broncos by a slim margin.

Prediction: Broncos win 17-16, (10-5)

Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals

The Broncos are in Cincinnati to face the high-flying Bengals offense in Week 17, and the Bengals could still be alive in the playoff chase at this point. Denver would have already clinched a playoff spot being that we predicted them to beat the LA Chargers, so I am not trying to say that Denver has nothing to play for, but the Bengals may have their season on the line.

They're not a good team, but the offense is excellent. This could be a bit of a shootout, but I just believe that the Bengals would end up doing enough in this game to make something happen and perhaps temporarily save their season.

Prediction: Bengals win 28-24, (10-6)

Week 18 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Depending on how the next couple of weeks go for the Kansas City Chiefs, they may already have a seed locked-up in the AFC standings, so it may not be worth it for them to start Patrick Mahomes and some of their other starters. In this case, the Broncos could take advantage, but I also wonder if the Broncos would do the same thing if they were locked into the sixth seed, for example.

I'll roll the dice and say that the KC Chiefs do not have some of their starters in the game for this one, but Denver does. We all saw that the Broncos truly should have beaten KC earlier in the season. If it wasn't for that blocked field goal, Denver would likely be 10-4 and already in a playoff spot.

Denver blew out Kansas City the last time these two teams played each other at Mile High, and if the Chiefs have backup QB Carson Wentz in the game, it could be another blowout. Give me the Broncos in this game. They'll clinch their 11th win of the season in a hugely unexpectedly successful year that carries them into the postseason.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-12, (11-6)