Predicting the Denver Broncos' final four games after 10th win in a row

The Denver Broncos have four regular season games left and have already, for the most part, clinched a playoff spot. While nothing is official yet, the team can clinch the AFC West title as early as Week 15.

The LA Chargers would have to lose their next two games, and Denver would have to take care of business in Week 15. Unfortunately, the Broncos do have a very tough stretch to end the season, as the 'worst' team on the Broncos' remaining schedule is the 6-7 Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's predict how Denver finishes the regular season.

Predicting the results of the Denver Broncos final four games in 2025

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Broncos have to lose at some point, right?

Right?

Denver has now won 10 games in a row and is again atop the AFC with the best record, tied with the New England Patriots. The 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers come to town in what could be the Broncos' toughest game of the season, and while I am obviously not rooting for a loss, I am just thinking that it has to happen at some point.

Could the Packers win this one by a field goal? I think it's plausible. Even without Tucker Kraft, Green Bay has a plethora of weapons and might be able to do enough on offense to come out with a win.

Prediction: Packers win 23-20 (11-3)

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 9-4 after Week 14 and definitely have something going, but the operation on offense hasn't always been sharp. Trevor Lawrence has thrown 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this year and is completing fewer than 60% of his passes.

They do sport a top-10 scoring offense and defense, which is notable, but this is far from a great team, and Denver has been outstanding at home this year. I also do not believe there'd be any chance that they lose two home games in a row, so the Broncos get back on track with a win in Week 16.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-17 (12-3)

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos then have a short week and are in Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on Christmas in Week 17. The Chiefs are 6-7 after Week 14 and have an outside shot to make the playoffs, and you really never know what the stakes could be in this one.

Even if the Chiefs are still alive for the playoffs and have everything to play for, Denver can win this one, as they'll still be battling for the no. 1 overall seed, and are simply a better team than KC. The Chiefs have won just six games for a reason. The roster is average, and the offense has been disjointed this year.

Denver goes into Arrowhead and wins by a touchdown.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-16 (13-3)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos might have something wrapped up in Week 18 - perhaps they are locked into a playoff seed? Well, I would not be surprised if that wasn't the case and they had something to play for. I would hope that the AFC West race is over by now.

Ideally, the best-case scenario is that Denver is able to get the no. 1 overall seed wrapped up before Week 18. They could rest some starters in this game, but the Patriots have an easier schedule than the Broncos to end the season, so this game could mean everything.

The LA Chargers' offensive line has been banged up this year, and it's simply a bottom-5 unit at this point. Justin Herbert has taken a ton of hits, and with this game being in Denver, the crowd and the pass rush could simply be too much for the Chargers.

Denver wins this one and finishes the regular season with 14 wins.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-20 (14-2)