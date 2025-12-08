The Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders for their 10th win in a row and 11th on the season. All of a sudden, the Broncos are 11-2 and, thanks to a Chiefs' loss, have mathematically eliminated KC from the AFC West title.

It's hard to believe how quickly things have changed for the Broncos and the division as a whole, but it's great to see. Bo Nix played another stellar game and keeps stacking solid performances at the right time. He completed 31 passes on just 38 attempts in Week 14.

And some Broncos' fans may have missed this awesome no-look pass Nix had to Courtland Sutton.

Bo Nix's no-look pass to Courtland Sutton is a thing of beauty

It was impossible to tell in real-time that Bo Nix no-looked this pass, but the aerial view proves that he did, and it's clear that the second-year QB was feeling himself. Nix being able to do this could also be a very useful and underrated part of his game every once in a while:

If Patrick Mahomes did this Twitter would explode… pic.twitter.com/uMi8SoYmjb — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) December 7, 2025

If you slow the video down, you can see the Nix's head is looking to the right side of the field, but the throw is directly in the middle. The throw went for a first down and was a strike right into Courtland Sutton's chest.

That was one of 31 completions for Nix, who finished the day 31/38 for 212 yards. It was a surgical performance, to be honest, as Nix took what the defense gave him and really didn't miss many throws. The Broncos' run game also came alive, and it was just a solid offensive performance.

Denver had three drives in Week 14 of at least 14 yards and 80 plays, and most teams struggle to have one of those in a single game. The Broncos played a lot better than the final score might indicate, and, selfishly, I wish Nix had been able to get a garbage-time touchdown pass.

But this no-look dime to Courtland Sutton will have to do!