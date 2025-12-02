Predicting the Broncos' remaining regular season games after Week 13 win

The Denver Broncos have five games remaining in the regular season and might need to get to 14 wins to clinch first overall seed in the AFC this year, which is wild to think about. On paper, the Broncos are the most talented team in the conference, and that has begun to show up with the 10-2 record.

Unfortunately, the New England Patriots just keep winning and are now 11-2 on the season after a Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants. The Broncos have to keep pace with the Patriots and perhaps root for them to stumble a bit.

Well, there are some tough remaining games for the Broncos this year. Let's predict how they will perform in these five games.

Predicting the Denver Broncos five remaining regular season games in 2025

Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Denver barely got by the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago on TNF, and it was one of the worst wins this team has had in quite some time to be completely honest, but I believe the circumstances will be a bit different, as that last game was on TNF, so it was on a short week. Denver is also getting into some pretty big games, as the AFC West title is getting closer and closer. The Broncos will come out with a better gameplan and will be able to pull away from Vegas.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-17 (11-2)

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Broncos return home and have a quick two-game homestand against the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The team's win streak is not going to last forever, and with how slim margins this team is winning by, I would not be shocked if they met a team in Green Bay who just does enough to win. They're getting better overall QB play this year form Jordan Love than the Broncos have from Bo Nix, and the Packers beat the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving, which is impressive. Green Bay could win a close game, snapping Denver's win streak.

Prediction: Packers win 23-21 (11-3)

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver is a better and more talented team than the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Trevor Lawrence just hasn't been all that sharp this year. The Jags are a perfect example of just how much coaching matters, as this team was a dumpster fire in 2024, and they are not as talented as the 8-4 record indicates. Denver is going to have a very strong defensive performance in Week 16 and come away with the win.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-13 (12-3)

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos then have a short week and are in Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Christmas. With the Broncos having gotten to 12 wins in our predictions thus far, the Chiefs would be mathematically eliminated from the AFC West title, as they can only win out four 11 wins. The Broncos nearly beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead last year and have figured out how to hang with this team. However, the Chiefs are likely going to be in a must-win scenario for their playoff hopes, and while the Broncos have been and will continue to be a better team, I just have a feeling we'll see some of the old Chiefs where they just find a way to win.

Prediction: Chiefs win 20-17 (12-4)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Denver may already have the AFC West wrapped up at this point. However, this could be the deciding game depending on what the LA Chargers do in the coming weeks, as they are 8-4 and already beat the Broncos earlier in the year. Ideally, the Chargers are out of the running for the division and the Broncos are in a situation where they could win this game and earn the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

On paper, the Chargers' roster just is not special, and their offensive line has been bruised up this year. I would expect Denver to win this one, as it's a home game, it'll be cold, and Mile High could be a playoff-type atmosphere. The Broncos win, get to 13 wins, and perhaps do enough for the top seed in the AFC this year.

Prediction: Broncos win 21-17 (13-4)