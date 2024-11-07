Predicting the Broncos next three games after solid 5-4 start in 2024
The Denver Broncos are shockingly 5-4 on the season. Let's predict their next three games as we approach Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens was probably expected, and it does not change their trajectory in 2024.
The Ravens may end up winning the AFC North or at least earning the top Wild Card seed in the AFC, so this game may not matter at all for Denver. The Broncos do have a decently tough three-game stretch beginning in Week 10, but there are solid arguments for the Broncos to win all three.
They aren't going to win all three, but you just never know I guess...
Let's predict Denver's next three games after their 5-4 start.
Week 10 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are 8-0, they just do not feel like a dominant team this year. However, they are 8-0 and do get to host the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs played on Monday Night Football in Week 9, so they are playing on a short week.
You can see an avenue or two where the Denver Broncos are able to win the game, but this is going to be the first time Bo Nix plays the Chiefs in his NFL career, and with the game being at Arrowhead, it's going to be too much for the Broncos to overcome in my opinion.
Prediction: Loss, 5-5 record
Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are definitely much better on offense than they are on defense. In fact, their defense is quite limp and just cannot rush the passer. In this game, Bo Nix should have a ton of time to throw, but on the opposite end, Kirk Cousins is going to carve up Denver's defense unless they can get to him quickly. I could see this being a high-scoring, back and forth game.
The Falcons are currently 6-3 and have a very solid lead in the NFC South. It's likely that they win the division with weeks to spare in he 2024 NFL Season. However, the Broncos defense is going to put Kirk Cousins in enough trouble for the team to win in Week 11.
Prediction: Win, 6-5 record
Week 12 @ Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are awful and have already fired multiple coaches including Luke Getsy, their offensive coordinator. It's not impossible to see head coach Antonio Pierce to be shown the door as well. I mean, what do the Raiders do well, seriously?
The Broncos blew them out a few weeks ago, and there is just no momentum on Vegas' side. Yes this is an away game for the Broncos, but their a better team and better coached from top to bottom. I could see this game being close, as it's always tough to play wherever the Raiders home games are.
Denver is going to win this game, and this just isn't going to be a game they can afford to lose, either.
Prediction: Win, 7-5 record
Denver being able to get to a 7-5 record in a few weeks sets them up nicely for the stretch run to end the season.