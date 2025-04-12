Potential Broncos nightmare could soon be reality if draft rumors are true

There is no such thing as a "perfect" prospect when it comes to the NFL Draft, but Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson certainly checks every box for the Denver Broncos.

Henderson is a well-built, elite athlete at the team's biggest position of need on the roster currently. He is a dynamic back in space who can play all three downs and contribute immediately to an NFL offense after having played in an NFL style of offense throughout his collegiate career.

He's mature beyond his years, a high-character player who is beloved by his coaches. Everything about TreVeyon Henderson seems to fit exactly what the Denver Broncos need at running back, and he would be a fine pick at #20 overall.

At this point, however, is that going to even be possible? There is expected to be a first-round run on running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty all but guaranteed to go in the top 10 overall picks. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is widely viewed as a possible top-15 pick as well, but Henderson might overtake him as the RB2 of this class before all is said and done...

Broncos might miss out on TreVeyon Henderson as interest elsewhere ramps up

Sources: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson visited the #Cowboys, #Bengals and #Panthers — and has had several Zoom meetings with other teams as well.



Touted for his electric running style and elite pass protection skills, Henderson is, according to an NFL personnel director:… pic.twitter.com/Jj0sy5Dq0W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2025

TreVeyon Henderson hasn’t fumbled since his freshman year 😲 pic.twitter.com/1UNmpS5JUx — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 6, 2025

You're telling me there's a running back out there with three-down abilities, explosiveness, clean off-field character, and a 0 percent fumble rate? And he pass protects as well as any player at the position in this draft?

Again, there's no such thing as a "perfect" prospect, but it's hard to imagine anyone checking as many boxes as Henderson. He has all of the traits to be the featured runner the Denver Broncos so desperately need, but the secret's out on this guy.

Every NFL team is seeing what he's put out there on film since he was an 18-year-old at Ohio State, and everyone has seen how good the production is. This is a player worth a first-round investment and many other teams are going to feel that way as well. In fact, there are some interesting rumblings that Henderson could be RB2 on some boards and could fly off the board as early as 10th overall to the Chicago Bears.

In any event, there are a lot of running backs who will be able to help the Broncos, but Henderson might be the one that got away without the team ever even having a chance at him.