Young Denver Broncos CB tandem quietly having a terrific NFL offseason
By Amir Farrell
Heading into the offseason, the Denver Broncos' secondary appeared to be a concern with the substractions of safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Not to mention, the team also let veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau walk despite performing well during the team's winning streak. While it may have been the smart decision financially for the future of the defense, the team was still lacking a lot of depth following these losses.
However, young cornerbacks Ja'Quan McMillian and Riley Moss have quietly had a very impressive offseason as Denver's projected starting cornerbacks. It should come as no surprise that young slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian performed well during the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp. On the final day of minicamp, McMillian had a terrific pass breakup covering wide receiver Brandon Johnson in the endzone which prevented a touchdown.
As for second-year cornerback Riley Moss, he undoubtedly seems to be trending in the direction of starting opposite Patrick Surtain ll in 2024. The former third-round pick had a great pass breakup covering veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds on the first day of mandatory minicamp and has been reportedly showing quick and smooth transition in man coverage.
Moss has been demonstrating impressive closing speed and instincts at the position. Considering his ball-hawk ability during his time at the University of Iowa, he'll be a perfect fit alongside Patrick Surtain ll.
In addition to McMillian and Moss performing exceptionally well during Denver's offseason activities, it should be important to note that safety P.J. Locke has quietly had a great offseason in his new role as the team's full-time starter. Coming fresh off a two-year, $7M extension, Locke has stepped up as a leader and has consistently made plays in the back end of the secondary. While losing Justin Simmons was hurtful, the future of Denver's secondary is still very bright considering the talented youth the front office has acquired in recent years.