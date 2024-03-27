Latest cornerback extension is great news for Broncos' own Patrick Surtain II
Whoever ends up paying Patrick Surtain II is going to have to call in some money trucks.
Former AFC West cornerback L'Jarius Sneed got traded from the Chiefs to Titans this offseason and recently signed a deal worth over $19 million per season. A cornerback who isn't nearly as good as Surtain and who is three years older just got $19.1 million per year on a contract extension.
Sneed played the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. KC applied the franchise tag to Sneed earlier this offseason and proceeded to trade him to the Titans for a mid-round pick. This new deal comes in at $19.1 million per year, and is the second big-time contract for a cornerback. Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson signed a deal worth $19 million per year, so my guess is that $19.1 million number was Sneed and his agency wanting to one-up Johnson and his deal
This new CB contracts are just making the Denver Broncos stud CB richer and richer. Surtain is set to enter his age-24 season and is the best CB in the NFL. Through three seasons, he's racked up seven interceptions, 36 passes defended, 187 total tackles, and one INT touchdown. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro as well.
With the current cornerback contracts, it's not going to be crazy to think that Surtain can get close to $25 million per season on a new deal. Below is a list of the top paid CBs in the NFL on a per-year basis:
1. Jaire Alexander - $21 million
2. Denzel Ward - $20.1 million
3. Jalen Ramsey - $20 million
4. Marlon Humphrey - $19.5 million
5. Trevon Diggs - $19.4 million
6. Marshon Lattimore - $19.4 million
7. L'Jarius Sneed - $19.1 million
8. Jaylon Johnson - $19 million
9. Carlton Davis - $14.8 million
10. Charvarius Ward - $13.5 million
Yeah, I am taking Patrick Surtain II over each of these CBs every single day of the week. The former Alabama product is eligible to sign an extension since he just completed his third year in the NFL, and it would surprise me if he was not paid this offseason, whether by the Denver Broncos or by another team. If you ask me, I do think the best path for the team is to trade Surtain, get a respectable haul of picks in return, and use that to fill some of the more important positional needs that the Broncos have, like along the defensive line and off the EDGE.
While Surtain is excellent, the Broncos aren't in a position right now to be paying a CB over $20 million a year. To me, that's like getting a new set of wheels for your car while the thing leaks oil. However, Patrick Surtain II is going to get paid, and he'll make a ton of money.