Yet another outlet is predicting a horrible season for the 2024 Denver Broncos
Pro Football Network outlined their full NFL win-loss predictions for the 2024 season, and you'll never guess where they predicted the Broncos to finish. The entire NFL landscape seems insanely low on the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, and I just cannot figure out why. You can see their full prediction piece here.
They're not kind to the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, as they predict the team to finish 3-14. Yes, just three wins after a ton of offseason moves that clearly improved the roster. We can chalk this up as yet another outlet being low on the team. And the Broncos themselves surely do not care. With yet another outlet predicting Denver to be horrible in 2024, it keeps giving me deja vu back to the 2023 NFL Offseason, where the same people were doing this to the Houston Texans.
And what did the Texans do during the 2023 season? They shocked the NFL, winning 10 games, the AFC South division, and a playoff game.
I am not saying that this is what Denver is going to do during the 2024 NFL Season, but it's hard to not be higher on this team for 2024. They got better on offense, especially at wide receiver and quarterback. They upgraded their defensive line and also added some much-needed talent in the secondary.
I just do not get it; the Broncos filled their most urgent and pressing needs this offseason, yet no one seems to care or believe in that. Sure, all of these predictions are purely subjective, but it continually gets frustrating seeing outlet after outlet predicting a horrible season for the Broncos.
I guess if this is how the NFL landscape feels, no one will pay attention to the Denver Broncos, so maybe they can fly under the radar and end up right in the thick of things as the 2024 season progresses.