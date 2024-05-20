With Nuggets and Avalanche eliminated, the Denver Broncos can save the day
The Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche have recently been eliminated from their respective playoffs, so it's time for the Denver Broncos to save the day. Can the Broncos even save the day? With the Nuggets and Avalanche both winning championships recently, them being eliminated from their respective playoffs isn't the end of the world.
The NBA and NHL teams have been at the top of the totem pole for years now, but yes, their being eliminated is a tough pill to swallow. Right now, Denver sports are in a bit of a sad spot. And with the Colorado Rockies not being any good, the last remaining team in Denver that can save the way is the Denver Broncos.
And if we're being honest, the NFL is king, so the Broncos can really change the mood of Denver sports. The team is at least embracing a new era with Bo Nix in town. Denver has finally taken the rookie QB route after years of failed veteran options. The Broncos may also have the best head coach among all Denver sports with Sean Payton, who has had sustained success for over 15 years.
The Broncos and the rest of the NFL slowly get into their offseason activities, inching closer to the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Being that the NFL trumps all, the Broncos being able to have success this year, even without winning a championship, would truly change the attitude of the Denver sports world.
The Broncos being good would fix so much, and it'd provide hope for the future. The team has had one winning record since winning Super Bowl 50 and have the second-longest active playoff drought streak in the NFL, only trailing the lowly New York Jets. But the Broncos are rebuilding their team the right way to have success in 2024 and beyond.
Each year in the NFL, there are always a couple of breakout teams that shock the league in a good way. In 2022, it was the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and in 2023, the Houston Texans were that team. Right now, the ceiling for the 2024 Denver Broncos is probably being the latest breakout team.
And the amount of hope it would provide for the future would be massive, and Denver sports would be sitting in an excellent spot. Now that the Nuggets and Avalanche are both eliminated, it's time for the Denver Broncos to save the day.