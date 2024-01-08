Winners and losers as Broncos end season on sour note, losing to Raiders again
The Denver Broncos have now lost eight straight games to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Loser: Broncos Secondary
The entire unit, it was just terrible in this game.
O'Connell was efficient in the passing game and when he had to make a play, he made it. Raiders wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker combined for 13 receptions foe 186 yards and two touchdowns.
In two games against the Broncos this season, Meyers scored four touchdowns.
And when the Broncos needed to make a play to get off the field, they were unable to do so and it was O'Connell throwing for a first down on many occasions.
The defense as a whole played really poorly in this game but the horrendous play of the secondary stuck out. Ja'Quan McMillian and Fabian Moreau each had particularly bad days in pass coverage.
Winners: Brandon Johnson and Jerry Jeudy
Johnson and Jeudy each made big plays in the passing game in this one and looked really good in gaining yards after the reception.
Johnson caught four passes for 88 yards and Jeudy had three receptions for 79 yards with a touchdown and he very nearly had a second. His touchdown reception was a thing of beauty.
Broncos receivers just did not put up numbers like this or make plays like this during the season so this was a sign that the team could be onto something with Stidham, who will have a chance to be the team's quarterback next season.