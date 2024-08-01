Winners and losers from the first week of Broncos training camp
Broncos camp winner: Greg Dulcich, TE
I should just put the "Broncos offense" in this slot with Greg Dulcich being a big winner at training camp, because having him healthy is going to positively impact just about everybody. There's no doubt that Dulcich is a weapon in the passing game when healthy, but the Broncos have had to work really hard to get him back on the field.
Dulcich has dealt with nagging hamstring issues since his rookie OTAs back in 2022, and when he was finally about to get onto the field late last season, he suffered a foot injury in practice that required a procedure earlier this year.
Dulcich has been out there looking good at training camp so far and the hype is slowly being reignited surrounding him and his potential in the NFL. The noise has quieted down a bit regarding Lucas Krull, but having even just one of those two guys emerge as a legitimate threat in the passing game this season would add a new dynamic to the Broncos' offense that didn't exist last season.
Broncos camp winner: Defensive Line
One of the non-negotiable areas of this Denver Broncos that needed to be upgraded this offseason was the defensive line. The Broncos went out and brought in Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson in free agency before acquiring John Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets.
Those three additions have all made their presence felt already, and the energy they have brought to the mix has seemingly revitalized Zach Allen and DJ Jones along the Broncos' defensive line as well.
Gone are the days of Jonathan Harris and Mike Purcell. The Broncos have upgraded and these guys are out there batting passes, breaking through the line of scrimmage, and making plays already in camp.