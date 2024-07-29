Watch Greg Dulcich healthy and making plays at Broncos training camp
If the Denver Broncos are going to exceed the ridiculously low expectations many have for this team in 2024, it's going to take breakthrough seasons from players like tight end Greg Dulcich.
The Broncos selected Dulcich in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA in a draft class that was considered pretty light at tight end. Dulcich was thought to be the top player at his position in the class, even over Colorado State's Trey McBride.
We got a glimpse of why that was the perception of Dulcich early on in his NFL career as he burst onto the scene in a Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dulcich suffered a hamstring injury in his rookie OTAs which held him out of the start of the 2022 season, but he played a really solid stretch of games to close out his rookie year.
Unfortunately, hamstring issues would continually plague Dulcich and they've limited him to just 12 games in two NFL seasons. The Broncos had aims on bringing Dulcich back late last year after hopefully figuring out the hamstring issues, but he suffered a foot injury in practice that required a procedure earlier this offseason. To say that Dulcich has faced a difficult road as an NFL player when it comes to injuries would be an understatement.
The Broncos undoubtedly want to see Dulcich stacking days, but the team is still extremely high on his potential as a difference-maker in the offense. When you see plays like this at training camp, it's not hard to see why:
Greg Dulcich catches TD pass from Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix
For the Broncos, the first padded practice at training camp is going to be on Monday and as the contact ramps up, so does the intensity and maybe even the worry over aggravated injuries for players like Dulcich. It almost feels like you want these guys to go out there in bubble wrap or with non-contact jerseys on to preserve them for the regular season, but taking some hits might be good for someone like Dulcich.
Dulcich himself spoke to DenverBroncos.com about how much the team has done to get him healthy and back out there on the practice field over the last year.
"It's awesome. It's great. [It's] a blessing to be back, a blessing to be a part of this team. They did a lot to get me back out there. [The Broncos] had a really good plan to get me to feeling right and ready to go. I couldn't be happier with how my teammates, coaches, front office and training staff and strength staff have treated me. It's been awesome."- Greg Dulcich (via Broncos official site)
Last year, the Broncos were dreaming of Dulcich potentially playing the "joker" role in Sean Payton's offense, a role that is typically given to either a tight end or running back who is a mismatch in the passing game. Dulcich has a chance to end an ugly streak of tight ends not being able to stay healthy in Denver for one reason or another, even dating back to Julius Thomas's time with the team. Thomas struggled with injuries, followed by 2nd-round pick Jeff Heuerman, highly-touted prospect Jake Butt, and Albert Okwuegbunam going down with a bad knee injury.
Among others.
Dulcich is the latest of a snake-bitten position for the Broncos but he's in a great position entering year three to make a huge impact on the offense if he can stay on the field.