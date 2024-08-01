Winners and losers from the first week of Broncos training camp
Broncos camp winners: Javonte Williams & Audric Estimé, RB
If you were to write a list of the winners and losers from OTAs this year, you'd probably have both Javonte Williams and Audric Estimé on the "losers" list. It's just how quickly training camp can turn things around for guys.
The offseason hype has not been there for Javonte Williams, who was labeled by a number of people as a legitimate cut candidate for the Broncos in 2024. Williams has done his part to silence that notion and completely shut down the idea he could be cut this year with a strong start to training camp. Now in his second year removed from major knee surgery, Williams has looked sharp out there at camp and is poised to resume RB1 duties.
Audric Estimé is a 5th-round pick out of Notre Dame who has been wildly impressive since the pads came on, as many expected would be the case:
Estimé had a knee scope earlier this offseason that kept him out of OTAs, but he's looking more than ready to contribute to the Broncos' offense right away. The nation's reigning YAC (yards after contact) champ is going to bring a physical brand of running to this Broncos stable.
Broncos camp loser: Blake Watson, RB
The Broncos may be trying to stash Blake Watson on the roster some way, somehow. The conspiracy theorist in me is believing there's something deeper at play with Watson getting some nice hype at OTAs as a possible "joker" option in Sean Payton's offense before landing on the NFI (Non-Football Injury list) to start training camp.
If the Broncos want to keep Watson on their roster, they might have to play "keep away" with other teams and finesse the system a bit. The team is poised to keep at least four backs on the roster right now including fullback Michael Burton, and it will be difficult to keep less than five with Samaje Perine seemingly the odd man out at this stage.
There's simply no way the Broncos are keeping six backs on the roster and Watson would need to steal someone's job. But the Broncos may want to have their cake and eat it too. Not that Watson isn't really dealing with an injury -- I'm sure he is -- but this at least gives some precedent toward putting him on IR at some point if they don't feel he's going to clear waivers. Again, that's just a conspiracy theory, but we know the Broncos do like Watson. We just haven't seen him out there at camp and he's losing precious ground.
Sean Payton said the team expects him back "sooner rather than later" on July 25, and we still haven't seen him out there.