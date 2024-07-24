Sean Payton hypes up Broncos running back entering pivotal season
The 2024 offseason is a big one for Denver Broncos running back and former second-round pick Javonte Williams. Williams led the Broncos in overall touches last season (264) and managed his second NFL season with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, but it was largely a brutal season coming back from a major knee injury in 2022.
Williams struggled to average even three yards per carry over the course of the second half last season, and his ability to create yardage after contact just didn't seem to be there whatsoever. It didn't look like the same guy the Broncos drafted out of North Carolina, the player who was dragging defenders and being nominated in the "Angry Runs" segment of Good Morning Football every week.
After the way things went last year, many (including us here at Predominantly Orange) have wondered out loud whether or not Javonte Williams could potentially be a training camp cut with the Broncos bringing in the likes of Audric Estimé as well as undrafted free agent Blake Watson this offseason. It's obviously an offseason hot take, but there were some people out there who took it even further as to say that Williams was definitely a cut candidate this offseason.
The Broncos are only in the acclimation stages of "training camp", but Williams drew some rave reviews from head coach Sean Payton after the first day of practice.
Javonte Williams gets shout-out from Broncos head coach Sean Payton
It's not a small development despite the fact that it's only the first day of training camp. The Broncos will put the pads back on this coming weekend, and that's where Williams can really shine. But for him to be looking "sharp" and explosive out there early on is a big deal. The Broncos desperately need him to return to form because part of the dreadful projections of this team has to do with Williams looking as rough as he did last season.
It's notable that the 2024 season represents a contract year for Williams, who is still just 24 years old and just turned 24 in April this year. It isn't unreasonable to think he could get a decent long-term contract from the Broncos after this year, especially if he comes through with a big season for Sean Payton.
This year, he should have a bit more help in the running game than he did last year. The Broncos are anticipating a second-year progression from Jaleel McLaughlin and the team really likes rookie Audric Estimé, the 5th-round pick out of Notre Dame.
If the Broncos choose to keep four running backs on the 53-man roster, Samaje Perine could still be a factor in the mix as well.