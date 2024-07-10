5 Broncos players whose stock is soaring before training camp
There's obviously going to be a major focus on the quarterback position for the Denver Broncos this offseason, but the roster as a whole has been under the microscope. The Broncos are said to have the worst roster in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and there aren't a lot of folks out there with the Broncos on their list of potential playoff teams. Despite unpopular public opinion, there are a lot of really interesting players and position battles all over the roster, and plenty of players who made waves throughout OTAs and minicamp.
Which Broncos players have seen their stock on the rise even before the pads come on at training camp?
5 Broncos players whose stock is rising before training camp
1. Josh Reynolds, wide receiver
The Broncos made a move in free agency to go out and get veteran receiver Josh Reynolds, who has spent the last couple of seasons with the Detroit Lions. Even though he's 6-foot-3, Reynolds is a completely different type of receiver than Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. He's got a big catch radius and plenty of speed, but is able to play inside the slot or on the outside.
Last season with the Lions, Reynolds had a QB rating when targeted of 113.3, the highest of his career and one of the top 12 best in the league. He's such an important presence for anyone playing quarterback for the Broncos this season with his ability to get open at all levels of the field, move the chains, and convert in the red zone.
Sean Payton noted that Reynolds showed off his "strong hands" early in OTAs and having his chain-moving abilities will be huge for the offense staying on schedule and improving upon last year's dismal third-down numbers.