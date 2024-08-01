Winners and losers from the first week of Broncos training camp
Denver Broncos training camp is well underway in 2024 and the team is taking strides toward hopefully surprising a lot of folks who don't really think much of this roster. Although it's still early, there's been plenty to take away from the first week of training camp with the preseason now just days away.
With battles for depth chart positioning and roster spots happening all over the field each day, who have been the biggest standouts so far at Broncos training camp? We've been canvassing those in attendance at practice and listening to head coach Sean Payton every day after practice for the clearest indicator of who may be standing out the most -- for better or worse.
Denver Broncos biggest winners & losers through first week of training camp
Broncos camp loser: Zach Wilson, QB
We have to start off by discussing the quarterback battle that's happening in Denver right now, right? I hate to use the vernacular of "loser" in these instances because I love the Broncos' acquisition of Zach Wilson and I think over the long term, it's going to pay dividends.
But early on in training camp, it appears as though Wilson is taking a back seat to both first-round pick Bo Nix as well as incumbent starter Jarrett Stidham. Although the three quarterbacks have been rotating 1st-team reps throughout the offseason program, the Broncos adjusted the rotation after putting on the pads and through the first three days of padded practices, it was Bo Nix with the 1s, Jarrett Stidham with the 1s, and Nix again on the third day.
Wilson isn't being phased out of the Broncos' longer-term plans, necessarily, but he may no longer be in the starter mix for 2024, if that was ever the case to begin with.